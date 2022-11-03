I have my PC connected to LG C8 TV via hdmi

As my receiver is older it does not support 4K pass through so I have an optical spdif cable from the optical out on the LG to the Digital in port on the receiver

This gives me stereo sound in the game. Even though I have the game settings set to LG TV which is working through the optical setting on the tv it is not 5.1

5.1 movies I play through the PC to the TV in the same arrangment will play in 5.1

In windows speaker configuration LG TV is only set as 2 channel. If I try to set it to something else I get a error saying the device is in use. BTW windows 11 no longer lets you select 5.1 only Dolby Atmos....anyway if this was the issue why would movies work OK? (OK some movies only work in stereo but others do dolby digital 5.1

I tried downloading the Dolby app but this did not help?