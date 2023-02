Hi Forum

Recently got myself an Xbox Series X, and the controllers come with batteries. So I am looking into getting a charging station and rechargeable battery packs for the controllers.

There are so many different brands and battery sizes in regard to capacity. What is a good brand or is it good to stick with the MS ones?

Also with this Xbox, I can get an expansion slot, worth getting at the price or just an external USB3 HDD.

Cheers team