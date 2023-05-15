Kia ora everyone

Recenty got myself 2 different pairs of headsets.

Astro A50's

Razer Blackshark v2 Pro

After spending a little bit of time looking for the best EQ settings, adjusting dolby atmos and THX spatial settings on either headset I have found the following:

Astro A50's are the better headset in terms of sound quality, comfortable, wireless range and use. They just work! However, when playing Warzone 2.0 I'm not able to detect directional footsteps well. I might hear them left or right, but very on/off rather than a sense of direction. I am using Dolby Atmos with these. Microphone is awesome, and isolates voice well (dont hear my mechanical keyboard)

Razer Blackshark v2 Pro, lighter, average sound and works with the rest of my razer peripherals via Synpase which is cool, but overall does not compete with sound quality like A50's. However, it seems like the THX spatial sound helps me detect directional footsteps way better. Often the sound is over bassed and microphone not that great according to my team mates.

Again I've played with a few different EQ's, THX and Dolby settings and can hear footsteps with both steps but the directional elements is lost on the A50's.

I want to play with my Astro A50's but my Blackshark V2 Pro's give me the edge.