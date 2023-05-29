I want huge triple monitors for my simracing rig and the only way to go huge without completely breaking the bank is TVs instead of monitors. I have looked at spec lists but there seem to be so many asterisks and special cases that I wonder if anyone has already done the work and knows of a specific brand/model or hooks to look out for...
What I want
- Triple 4k screens
- 50" or 55". Bigger is a problem to physically fit, smaller doesn't feel worth the upgrade
- at least 120 Hz support at 4k
- Resistance to burn in/persistance so I don't think OLED is an option
- Colour accuracy is not important
- Contrast is reasonably important
- Tiny bezels on the side is very important. Many TVs have tiny physical bezels (3-4mm) and then have another 7-8mm of black space before the pixels start
- Freesync premium or Gsync probably necessary
- Absolutely no need for Smart TV functionality
Will the TVs accept a 1440p signal and upscale internally? (Yes I know there are mechanisms to do this in SW)
Budget? As little as possible to satisfy the requirements . I suspect about $1500 is the lowest I could expect. Image quality isn't that important (although panel speed/ghosting is one thing I do want to be decent) so I hope that drives the price down.
I also believe that I could drive an HDMI 2.1 port on a TV with a relatively cheap cable from a recent 40 series Nvidia card Displayport output?
Cheers - N