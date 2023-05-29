

So quick recommendation for that budget is the Hisense U8H. If you have a bigger budget then Samsung QN90b. Otherwise get a LG OLED C series



Some things to be aware of if you aren’t already:



1. You’ll need displayport1.4a to hdmi2.1 adapters (if using nvidia). This will not let you use VRR/freesync/gsync as there is no adapster on market that will translate the protocol.

2. If using said adapters if you go higher than 4k 120Hz 8bit then you will engage DSC which is fine but will use two internal displayport heads. Since you are planning on multi-display be aware some ports will disable if you engage DSC.

3. While you've mentioned you don’t want burn in, OLED does tick the boxes for three other things (colour, contrast, blur/ghosting). LCD’s are still okay on those fronts especially brightness.



There are ‘monitors’ that use the OLED panels from LG and have native displayport support if you really need VRR. Asus pg48uq, LG’s ultragear series, gigabyte aorus FO48U.



On AMD’s side there are reports that displayport2.1 to hdmi2.1 does work with VRR.



Edit: yes most have good upscalers for non-native content. If you are close enough you will still see it though. I haven’t checked the reviews aside from the LG C series but if you enable game mode for low latency you may disable some of the processing for upscaling on some models.