jonathan18

Just got a notification that the price of the PlayStation Plus base plan is increasing from $89.95 to $126.95 - a decent increase!

The price for your current PlayStation Plus Essential 12 month subscription will be increased to NZD 126.95. This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Are the other plans also going up?

Is it feasible to buy a membership code prior to my renewal at the current price to lock it in for the following year (or more)?

Edit: Oops, needed to read further:

This price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6th. However, any membership changes you make prior to your next renewal, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan based on the new prices.

Ouch, looks like there are no ways around this price increase, unless your sub renews before Nov 6 (which mine doesn't). I guess there may still be Black Friday sales that reduce the full cost.