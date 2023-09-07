Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingPlayStation Plus price increases
jonathan18

6858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#306957 7-Sep-2023 10:13
Send private message quote this post

Just got a notification that the price of the PlayStation Plus base plan is increasing from $89.95 to $126.95 - a decent increase! 

 

The price for your current PlayStation Plus Essential 12 month subscription will be increased to NZD 126.95. This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.

 

Are the other plans also going up?

 

Is it feasible to buy a membership code prior to my renewal at the current price to lock it in for the following year (or more)?

 

Edit: Oops, needed to read further:

 

This price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6th. However, any membership changes you make prior to your next renewal, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan based on the new prices. 

 

Ouch, looks like there are no ways around this price increase, unless your sub renews before Nov 6 (which mine doesn't). I guess there may still be Black Friday sales that reduce the full cost.

Create new topic
networkn
Networkn
29708 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3124470 7-Sep-2023 10:15
Send private message quote this post

I believe memberships stack. 

 

I was disappointed about the increase. I use gamepass games more, so I'll be following with interest about what other plans might increase by if at all. 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
richms
26258 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3124472 7-Sep-2023 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi richms,

We want to let you know about an upcoming price change to your PlayStation®Plus subscription.

The price for your current PlayStation Plus Deluxe 12 month subscription will be increased to NZD 250.95. This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service.

 

 

 

 

 

Well, Since I haven't even turned it on in over 2 months, I think I will be cancelling that totally. Hopeless compared to gamepass.




Richard rich.ms

gehenna
7820 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3124473 7-Sep-2023 10:26
Send private message quote this post

Not worth it for me anymore.



MattEast
227 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3124487 7-Sep-2023 10:50
Send private message quote this post

Yup, price increase is insane, I paid $127 last November (that was probably discounted to hook me in), at last check the 12 renewal was $172, but now it's up to $250 with no way of paying that $172 (despite it telling me that will be the upgrade cost on the membership area. Cancelled the membership, at $172 I was borderline, but a $70 increase is just having a laugh. It's a pretty good service, but not that good a service.




Matt East

 

 

Senecio
2080 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3124506 7-Sep-2023 11:25
Send private message quote this post

Lots of discussion on this on Whirlpool over in AUS last week. Some sites had reported the price increase early and apparently if you stacked additional years before Sep-05 then you got them at the current price. I didn't bother acting as I'm already stacked until 2025 and will decide then how I want to proceed. Black Friday sales at ~25% off will bring prices back down closer to the regular price currently.

 

Below is copied from Whirlpool user -SNUKE- showing the difference in AU and US pricing changes at each subscription tier. I don't how that relates to NZ pricing as I still have an Irish account in Euros. The US price increases are insane!

 

Poor timing on this as the monthly games with essential this month are utter trash.

 

 

 

PS Plus Essential
Old Yearly Price: $AU79.95
New Yearly Price: $AU95.95
Increase: 20.01%

 

PS Plus Extra
Old Yearly Price: $AU134.95
New Yearly Price: $AU169.95
Increase: 25.94%

 

PS Plus Premium
Old Yearly Price: $AU154.95
New Yearly Price: $AU196.95
Increase: 27.11%

 

US Price increase is

 

PS Plus Essential
Old Yearly Price: $59.99
New Yearly Price: $79.99
Increase: 33.34%

 

PS Plus Extra
Old Yearly Price: $99.99
New Yearly Price: $134.99
Increase: 35.00%

 

PS Plus Premium
Old Yearly Price: $119.99
New Yearly Price: $159.99
Increase: 33.34%

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater Review
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 