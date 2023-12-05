Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGamingGTA 6 Trailer out
JPNZ

1522 posts

Uber Geek


#310993 5-Dec-2023 14:33
Waited 10 years for this and it looks amazing. RS had to drop it a few hours early due to leaks

 

13 million views in 2 hours 😳

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdBZY2fkU-0




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

Bee

Bee
731 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168588 6-Dec-2023 07:18
Release date: 2025!  

 

Wake me up when it actually gets released.




Doing your best is much more important than being the best.



Qazzy03
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3168639 6-Dec-2023 08:07
Console release only for 2025, so might as well sleep on this.

lNomNoml
1805 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3168710 6-Dec-2023 10:09
Yeah that release is a lot later than expected, most likely have nuclear winter by then.



Wonderland88
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3175215 24-Dec-2023 14:23
Cant wait 2025 …..but wait do they have an exact release date???

