Waited 10 years for this and it looks amazing. RS had to drop it a few hours early due to leaks
13 million views in 2 hours 😳
Waited 10 years for this and it looks amazing. RS had to drop it a few hours early due to leaks
13 million views in 2 hours 😳
Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+
Release date: 2025!
Wake me up when it actually gets released.
Doing your best is much more important than being the best.
Yeah that release is a lot later than expected, most likely have nuclear winter by then.