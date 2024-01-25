Kia ora

I found this review (https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/aoc/q27g3xmn) of the AOC Q27G3XMN monitor and it seems like an awesome value for the price, mini LED backlight on a decent VA panel for really good HDR performance for a low end monitor. There seems to be a lot of good buzz around it too in this reddit thread (https://www.reddit.com/r/Monitors/comments/18ih9ny/aoc_q27g3xmn_mini_led_rtings_review/). The only problem is that it is only available via. Amazon US for $457 NZD + $182 NZD shipping 🤯. When you pay NZ GST on top of that as well it comes out to around $750 NZD, which actually still makes it a pretty decent price. And it also seems to be the only 1440p Mini LED monitor I can find for < $1000. The monitor did only come out in Dec 2023 though, so I'm wondering if maybe the NZ retailers just don't have it yet?

Does anyone here happen to have any inside knowledge on these monitors coming to NZ? Or know of any way I can buy it while paying less than $180 shipping??