Title is a bit misleading as it's not really a problem anymore seeing as I've uninstalled their launcher and won't be buying anything Ubisoft ever again after this experience.

I've been playing AC Odyssey through PC Game Pass, I'm enjoying it so much that I decided to buy the Ultimate Edition through Ubisoft seeing as it's on sale at the moment, but I messed up and bought the Gold by mistake, immediately realized and asked for a refund through their launcher where I purchased it so I could grab the Ultimate edition, and the refund was automatically denied. I could just buy the season pass by itself, but it's cheaper to buy the Ultimate than it is to buy Gold plus the season pass, and I'm cheap, so I opened a support ticket saying that I bought the Gold by mistake and want to refund it so I can buy the Ultimate, and was denied again because "you need to either have less than 2 hours played or ask for a refund inside of 14 days of purchase", and seeing as I asked for a refund immediately after my purchase and hadn't booted or even updated the game since my purchase I couldn't see how either of those 2 things applied. So I replied again, this time asking for a human to look into it because I was pretty sure the previous reply was automated, explained that I've played more than 2 hours on the Game Pass version but the version I just purchased I hadn't even downloaded yet, I haven't booted the Game Pass version since my purchase, I haven't played the game since my purchase half an hour ago, I just want to refund the Gold so I can purchase the Ultimate.

Received a reply, and I'll copy and paste it here, spelling mistakes and all -

In this case, please know that you total game time for PC for Assassin's Creed Odyssey is in total: 1 day, 17 hours, 42 minutes, 36 seconds (150,156 seconds)

And seeing that it does pass 2 horus, we are not able to refund the game edition, even if not downloaded, as game time does carry over as long as the platform is the same, as seeing that games accessed through game apass are considered Ubisoft connect copies, we are not able to refund the game.

I know it was my mistake in the first place for buying the Gold version when I meant to buy Ultimate, but can someone explain to me how their reply makes any sense at all? This situation and their handling of it is just ridiculous isn't it?

I've been back and forth with them and it's the same thing over and over again

As previously mentioned, we are unable to grant your request for this matter about refunding the purchase of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on your account in-order to purchase a different version which is the ultimate edition on your account.



As mush as we want to help you with this, since our store policy considers all sales of digital content to be final once the access time has exceeded more than 2 hours, the product is ineligible for a refund.

Do you reckon these replies are AI? I actually just replied to them asking if I'm talking with an AI or human, because they kind of read like AI with some bad spelling thrown in to make people think they're speaking with a human.