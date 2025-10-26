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ForumsGamingUbisoft Refund Problems
freqeteq

13 posts

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#323103 26-Oct-2025 15:04
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Title is a bit misleading as it's not really a problem anymore seeing as I've uninstalled their launcher and won't be buying anything Ubisoft ever again after this experience.

 

 

 

I've been playing AC Odyssey through PC Game Pass, I'm enjoying it so much that I decided to buy the Ultimate Edition through Ubisoft seeing as it's on sale at the moment, but I messed up and bought the Gold by mistake, immediately realized and asked for a refund through their launcher where I purchased it so I could grab the Ultimate edition, and the refund was automatically denied. I could just buy the season pass by itself, but it's cheaper to buy the Ultimate than it is to buy Gold plus the season pass, and I'm cheap, so I opened a support ticket saying that I bought the Gold by mistake and want to refund it so I can buy the Ultimate, and was denied again because "you need to either have less than 2 hours played or ask for a refund inside of 14 days of purchase", and seeing as I asked for a refund immediately after my purchase and hadn't booted or even updated the game since my purchase I couldn't see how either of those 2 things applied. So I replied again, this time asking for a human to look into it because I was pretty sure the previous reply was automated, explained that I've played more than 2 hours on the Game Pass version but the version I just purchased I hadn't even downloaded yet, I haven't booted the Game Pass version since my purchase, I haven't played the game since my purchase half an hour ago, I just want to refund the Gold so I can purchase the Ultimate.

 

Received a reply, and I'll copy and paste it here, spelling mistakes and all -

 

 

In this case, please know that you total game time for PC for Assassin's Creed Odyssey is in total: 1 day, 17 hours, 42 minutes, 36 seconds (150,156 seconds)

 

 

 

And seeing that it does pass 2 horus, we are not able to refund the game edition, even if not downloaded, as game time does carry over as long as the platform is the same, as seeing that games accessed through game apass are considered Ubisoft connect copies, we are not able to refund the game.

 

 

I know it was my mistake in the first place for buying the Gold version when I meant to buy Ultimate, but can someone explain to me how their reply makes any sense at all? This situation and their handling of it is just ridiculous isn't it?

 

I've been back and forth with them and it's the same thing over and over again 

 

 

 

        As previously mentioned, we are unable to grant your request for this matter about refunding the purchase of Assassin's Creed Odyssey on your                  account in-order to purchase a different version which is the ultimate edition on your account.

        As mush as we want to help you with this, since our store policy considers all sales of digital content to be final once the access time has exceeded              more than 2 hours, the product is ineligible for a refund.

 

 

 

Do you reckon these replies are AI? I actually just replied to them asking if I'm talking with an AI or human, because they kind of read like AI with some bad spelling thrown in to make people think they're speaking with a human. 

 

 

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SpartanVXL
1515 posts

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  #3428069 26-Oct-2025 17:06
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This is one of those situations where you’re caught in a technicality. Because you are using the same Ubisoft account to play the game you will have game time already existing despite not having a permanent licence.

 

This is the same case on Steam, if you happen to play a game on free weekend and rack up some hours then decide to purchase, your game time on the free weekend will count. You won’t be able to do the automated refund for the same reason.

 

If you do happen to get a actual customer rep and want to push it further, try to get them on point that you want the ultimate and are happy to get charged the difference on a saved card. I’ve got a feeling it may be more trouble to bother though.



freqeteq

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  #3428108 26-Oct-2025 23:08
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Yeah I already asked them about discounting the season pass so together with the gold edition it would work out to be the same price as buying the ultimate edition (which consists of the gold edition and season pass). I mean it's not a lot more money for me to buy the season pass at its current sale price, around $15 more than if I'd bought the ultimate edition, but it's the principle, I made an honest mistake, I'm not trying to rip anyone off or play the system, it's not like I took the game home in a box and ripped it open and now I want a refund and ubisoft have to try to sell this dirt covered scratched up used game to someone else as a new one, all they have to do is push a button because it's just digital, I don't get all the kerfuffle. 

 

 

 

Anyway, guess what their reply was? 

 

We understand that you are requesting for a code or a voucher that you could use to buy the season pass for $4.80.

 

Unfortunately, it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we are unable to fulfill your request. We understand that this is not the outcome you were hoping for, but we are limited in our capacity to facilitate your request. Please know that this decision was not made lightly. As no further action can be done, this ticket will now be closed.

 

 

 

And they reckon they are a human and not AI after I directly asked them. I'm still not 100% sold on that.

 

I'm going to try my luck getting a chargeback on my card through Kiwibank tomorrow, wish me luck.

Qazzy03
548 posts

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  #3428116 27-Oct-2025 07:58
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freqeteq:

 

I'm going to try my luck getting a chargeback on my card through Kiwibank tomorrow, wish me luck.

 

 

 

 

Please be aware Ubisoft will lock/ban your account, including any payment cards/options you have used, and if your Ubi account has been linked i.e Steam, Epic, Gamepass/Microsoft, you will be locked out of "access any online games or services, or login pages on Ubisoft websites"   

 

https://www.ubisoft.com/en-gb/help/player-safety/article/reasons-for-disciplinary-actions-against-ubisoft-accounts/000066787

 

There are plenty of Reddit threads about it, so if you do chargeback, please go to reddit to complain instead of here. 

 

 



freqeteq

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  #3428194 27-Oct-2025 11:36
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I tried posting on reddit before coming here, but both the ubisoft and pc gaming pages wouldn't allow me to post. The ubisoft one kept showing an error as I was typing it because my post involved customer support, and the mods on the pc gaming one didn't allow the post because they considered it off topic. Ubisoft does have a customer support discord, but I've never used discord, I signed up and visited their discord but the whole thing kind of confused me, it was just links to their support pages, so I came here.  

 

 

 

As for the chargeback, I don't really care if my account is blocked, I only have this account because Intel were doing a promo earlier this year where they were giving away 6 months of Ubisoft+ on pc, so I created the account only for that, my ps5 uses a different account and I don't play multiplayer on the xbox.

gehenna
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  #3428206 27-Oct-2025 12:06
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You're welcome to post here, or Reddit, or anywhere else.  

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