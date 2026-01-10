Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGamingMinecraft for PC
Brend

97 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 21


#323747 10-Jan-2026 17:23
Send private message

Hi all. Where is the cheapest to buy Minecraft Java & Bedrock for PC? 




I am the reason idiot's guides exist

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Linux
12198 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8485

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3451564 10-Jan-2026 17:26
Send private message

You are about to get many different answers and can't you do some research online around pricing?



Brend

97 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 21


  #3451565 10-Jan-2026 17:29
Send private message

Linux:

 

You are about to get many different answers and can't you do some research online around pricing?

 

 

I am not a gamer. My kid wants it and I don't know what is legit or not. I figured this is part of research online. 




I am the reason idiot's guides exist

LostBoyNZ
622 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190


  #3451570 10-Jan-2026 18:16
Send private message

I found Play-Asia.com to be one of the cheapest at $32.61, https://www.play-asia.com/minecraft-java-bedrock-edition/13/70g2e5 (regular non-affiliate link).

 

It was the cheapest site that didn't seem dodgy / have comments online about it being dodgy.

 

Like anywhere you purchase it that isn't Microsoft's own store, you'll get a key that you need to redeem in your Microsoft account. You'll need a Microsoft account to attach the game to, a Microsoft account you're happy for your son to have access to. It looks like https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/redeem is where you'd activate the code.




Powershop referral: Get $150 of credit spread over 12 months with this link: https://secure.powershop.co.nz/r/grahamp-q8PwhBv?p=1827

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...



Brend

97 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 21


  #3451581 10-Jan-2026 20:02
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

 

I found Play-Asia.com to be one of the cheapest at $32.61, https://www.play-asia.com/minecraft-java-bedrock-edition/13/70g2e5 (regular non-affiliate link).

 

It was the cheapest site that didn't seem dodgy / have comments online about it being dodgy.

 

Like anywhere you purchase it that isn't Microsoft's own store, you'll get a key that you need to redeem in your Microsoft account. You'll need a Microsoft account to attach the game to, a Microsoft account you're happy for your son to have access to. It looks like https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/redeem is where you'd activate the code.

 

 

Thank you! Appreciate the links and help - It went smooth and I saved a couple $$




I am the reason idiot's guides exist

LostBoyNZ
622 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 190


  #3451585 10-Jan-2026 20:18
Send private message

Glad the info could help :) I've purchased a crazy number of copies myself to use with Minecraft in VR headsets, so I'd previously searched for what I think is the best place to order from.




Powershop referral: Get $150 of credit spread over 12 months with this link: https://secure.powershop.co.nz/r/grahamp-q8PwhBv?p=1827

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 