Hi all. Where is the cheapest to buy Minecraft Java & Bedrock for PC?
You are about to get many different answers and can't you do some research online around pricing?
Linux:
You are about to get many different answers and can't you do some research online around pricing?
I am not a gamer. My kid wants it and I don't know what is legit or not. I figured this is part of research online.
I am the reason idiot's guides exist
I found Play-Asia.com to be one of the cheapest at $32.61, https://www.play-asia.com/minecraft-java-bedrock-edition/13/70g2e5 (regular non-affiliate link).
It was the cheapest site that didn't seem dodgy / have comments online about it being dodgy.
Like anywhere you purchase it that isn't Microsoft's own store, you'll get a key that you need to redeem in your Microsoft account. You'll need a Microsoft account to attach the game to, a Microsoft account you're happy for your son to have access to. It looks like https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/redeem is where you'd activate the code.
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Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more
https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...
LostBoyNZ:
I found Play-Asia.com to be one of the cheapest at $32.61, https://www.play-asia.com/minecraft-java-bedrock-edition/13/70g2e5 (regular non-affiliate link).
It was the cheapest site that didn't seem dodgy / have comments online about it being dodgy.
Like anywhere you purchase it that isn't Microsoft's own store, you'll get a key that you need to redeem in your Microsoft account. You'll need a Microsoft account to attach the game to, a Microsoft account you're happy for your son to have access to. It looks like https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/redeem is where you'd activate the code.
Thank you! Appreciate the links and help - It went smooth and I saved a couple $$
I am the reason idiot's guides exist
Glad the info could help :) I've purchased a crazy number of copies myself to use with Minecraft in VR headsets, so I'd previously searched for what I think is the best place to order from.
Powershop referral: Get $150 of credit spread over 12 months with this link: https://secure.powershop.co.nz/r/grahamp-q8PwhBv?p=1827
---
Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more
https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...
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