I'm looking at the racing wheel+pedals kit my son just got from a friend for his birthday and I don't know what to do with it. Our setup is probably pretty common for many families - a console hooked up to the TV in the lounge, in front of a couch. How the heck does a wheel+pedals kit fit into this picture? Even if I somehow convinced the missus we needed to get a stand for this kit, you can't really use it while seated on the couch. We don't have a gaming PC either, and I'm not going to put a gaming chair in the lounge. What other options do I have?