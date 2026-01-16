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ForumsGamingHow to use a racing wheel on the couch?!
Kookoo

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#323802 16-Jan-2026 23:26
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I'm looking at the racing wheel+pedals kit my son just got from a friend for his birthday and I don't know what to do with it. Our setup is probably pretty common for many families - a console hooked up to the TV in the lounge, in front of a couch. How the heck does a wheel+pedals kit fit into this picture? Even if I somehow convinced the missus we needed to get a stand for this kit, you can't really use it while seated on the couch. We don't have a gaming PC either, and I'm not going to put a gaming chair in the lounge. What other options do I have?




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eracode
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  #3453721 17-Jan-2026 04:42
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How about something like this table from Ikea?

 

Or this.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



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  #3453728 17-Jan-2026 08:23
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2nd option would be best - height adjustable and top is not too thick for the clamp.

 




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insane
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  #3453779 17-Jan-2026 11:31
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Think you first have to decide whether you want that in your living room/lounge. If yes then the above could work. Else politely return it or sell it, or use it in another room where it'll be tolerated.



SpartanVXL
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  #3453794 17-Jan-2026 13:13
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You don’t, not without getting extra stuff or making it work. Pretty sure they’re still cabled? You’ll need to roll out the wires everytime you use it.

 

Console gaming is very much casual with just a controller, the racing wheel etc. goes beyond that. If your kid is keen then go for it otherwise return it.

Kookoo

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  #3453833 17-Jan-2026 18:40
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eracode:

 

How about something like this table from Ikea?

 

Or this.

 

 

That's a cool idea, the issue is that the laptop stand is likely to keel over for sure. The thing is you don't sit upright on the couch, you recline back on the cushions. So the stand needs to reach half way into your lap so you can reach the wheel.




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eracode
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  #3453842 17-Jan-2026 19:46
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Kookoo:

 

eracode:

 

How about something like this table from Ikea?

 

Or this.

 

 

That's a cool idea, the issue is that the laptop stand is likely to keel over for sure. The thing is you don't sit upright on the couch, you recline back on the cushions. So the stand needs to reach half way into your lap so you can reach the wheel.

 

 

I thought of that too. Put a bag of cement on the feet to keep it stable. I’m sure Mrs Koo won’t mind. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

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Jizah
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  #3453976 18-Jan-2026 11:38
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I used an ironing board

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  #3453980 18-Jan-2026 12:11
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Jizah:

 

I used an ironing board

 

 

Balanced across your knees or like a low table in front of you?




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Jizah
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  #3453984 18-Jan-2026 13:14
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As an adjustable height table in front of me. Worked OK on the couch as the clamps were quite far back on the base. 

Kookoo

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  #3455622 24-Jan-2026 14:04
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Solved.

 

One of these: https://www.briscoes.co.nz/product/1123161/laptop-tray-grey/ with a bit of duct tape to smooth the surface for the suction cups. Voila!

 

 

 




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