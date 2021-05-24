CapnAargh:

I have Spark Fibre on an unlimited plan, and wanted to replace the HG659b router (about 3years old, spotty performance recently) with a new router.



the AX11000 definitely has better range on 2/5Ghz, and if I have the new router configured as an AP role plugged into old router, then all good (good signal in living room without a repeater - finally) - however I want to ditch the old router completely.



Issue:

When I change the router config to router mode, connect directly to ONT (old router off and out of picture) and use the basic settings (via PBTechs guide - although the exact model is not there, there isn't a lot to change (the AX11000 doesn't have an IPTv section, for example) - and assume the old user@spark.co.nz / password combo is fine - but the PPPoE connection never connects.



I have tried

- upgraded firmware

- factory reset

- different power off/on combos with the Fibre ONT

- fiddled with different settings, hardwiring DNS, chaging connection detect method etc, then reverted...

... no joy.





Has anyone successfully used the AX11000 with Spark fibre, and is there a trick to it? If everyone elseis just plug and go, then there must be something odd with my fibre config - but of course Spark doesn't want to know once you start using a non-approved router...

Any help greatly appreciated