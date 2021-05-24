CapnAargh:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Router + Spark not working ASUS GT-AX11000 standard settings anyone else get it working?
#285901 24-May-2021 10:58
I have Spark Fibre on an unlimited plan, and wanted to replace the HG659b router (about 3years old, spotty performance recently) with a new router.

the AX11000 definitely has better range on 2/5Ghz, and if I have the new router configured as an AP role plugged into old router, then all good (good signal in living room without a repeater - finally) - however I want to ditch the old router completely.

Issue:
When I change the router config to router mode, connect directly to ONT (old router off and out of picture) and use the basic settings (via PBTechs guide - although the exact model is not there, there isn't a lot to change (the AX11000 doesn't have an IPTv section, for example) - and assume the old user@spark.co.nz / password combo is fine - but the PPPoE connection never connects.

I have tried
- upgraded firmware
- factory reset
- different power off/on combos with the Fibre ONT
- fiddled with different settings, hardwiring DNS, chaging connection detect method etc, then reverted...

 

... no joy.


Has anyone successfully used the AX11000 with Spark fibre, and is there a trick to it?  If everyone elseis just plug and go, then there must be something odd with my fibre config - but of course Spark doesn't want to know once you start using a non-approved router...

 

 

 

Any help greatly appreciated

  #2712095 24-May-2021 11:05
Do check your VLAN is set to 10 (It refers to NZ UFB from a dropdown box). As from memory, this is only visible when you access the web portal from a PC (the TP-Link App doesn't show that setting)

 

 

  #2712148 24-May-2021 11:58
this is the ASUS ROG https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETAS4110/ASUS-ROG-Rapture-GT-AX11000-Wi-Fi-6-Gigabit-Gaming not TP link model? 

I do appreciate the answer and will see if I can get to the setting, though I think it might be something model specific.

  #2712154 24-May-2021 12:03
That router is seriously rubbish and you've been ripped off if you've bought it especially at that price. I'd strongly recommend returning it and saving money by contacting Spark and getting a Spark Smart Modem + Spark Smart Mesh which even if you need to pay for it will come in at a small fraction of the cost you've paid and actually perform better...

 

Furthermore: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

Don't get sucked in by expensive routers such as this. You can get much better for a fraction of the cost.




  #2712205 24-May-2021 13:28
CapnAargh:

 

this is the ASUS ROG https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETAS4110/ASUS-ROG-Rapture-GT-AX11000-Wi-Fi-6-Gigabit-Gaming 
not TP link model? 

I do appreciate the answer and will see if I can get to the setting, though I think it might be something model specific.

 

 

Oh, sorry, misread the model number; I would return that router. Maybe swap it out for an Amplifi HD or a commercial-grade Ubiquiti product if that's your budget range.

 

As already mentioned, the Spark Router is more than adequate and will perform much better IMO

  #2712431 24-May-2021 16:32
holy crap $800+ for an all in one, you could get 2 decent AP's and a stand alone router for that and have change

  #2713098 26-May-2021 09:20
CapnAargh:

 


Has anyone successfully used the AX11000 with Spark fibre, and is there a trick to it? 

 

 

if you cant return it,

 

use these settingings .
make sure VLAN (10) is enabled

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/set-up/non-spark-modem/

 

  • Operating mode: MDI/MDIX
  • PPP protocol: PPPoE
  • PPP username: user@spark.co.nz
  • PPP password: password
  • PPP auth type: PAP
  • PPP mode: Always on (dial on demand disabled)
  • Encapsulation: 802.1Q
  • PCP marking: 0
  • VID (or VLAN): 10
  • MTU: Auto or 1500

#2856905 26-Jan-2022 22:05
****SOLVED!!*****

 

I bought the GT-AX11000 the other day and it didn't take long before I realised as an amature to networking I was way in the deep-end when trying to connect this router to the Spark Fibre Network! So an upfront thanks to the previous responses in this thread and also to the those who responded on this thread (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=253060), as you gave me the keys to making it work!

 

How to setup the GT-AX11000 for Spark Fibre:

 

1. Under the WAN tab keep everything the same following initial internet setup except make the following changes:

 

    Username =  user@xtrabb.co.nz 

 

    Password = password1234

 

   

 

    (Note, I suspect the Username and Password are not super critical as I had previously miss typed them and it still connected to the internet.)

 

    You don't need a 'Special Requirement from ISP' so set 'Enable VPN + DHCP Connection' to 'No'.

 

2. You do need to set up the VLAN tagging but this is achieved through the LAN tab:

 

    IPTV>Select ISP Profile>choose 'Manual Setting' from the dropdown menu

 

    Internet>VID then enter '10'

 

   

 

   That's it, you don't need to select anything else.

 

I assume that because the VLAN setup is through the LAN section that we loose the ability to run Dual WAN's. But still many impressive  features on this Router, so hope you can also get it working. ;)

 

 

