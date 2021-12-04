Hi.

Can you guys please recommend me a mesh system? I see a lot of people here like Ubiquiti, is it still the best option for end-of-year 2021?

I live in a small house but my wifi signal sucks so it's unusable in some rooms. I think I can get away with 2 points but it's ok if it's 3.

My internet speed is 300Mbps, I'm considering to upgrade to gigabit in the future. I want something future-proof, I don't want something cheap because I'm sick and tired of having connection problems.

I play games where latency is important, I can't use a wired connection. I don't know if there are features I should look into to try to improve my latency (gaming routers are bs, aren't they?).

The number of ethernet ports is important (or should I just get a gigabit switch if I want more portst?). One nice-to-have feature would be the ability to connect the router and satellites via ethernet, I don't know if they able to do that.

Thank you!!