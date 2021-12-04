Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendations for Mesh - Dec/2021
robertosc

#290792 4-Dec-2021 22:43
Hi.

 

Can you guys please recommend me a mesh system? I see a lot of people here like Ubiquiti, is it still the best option for end-of-year 2021?

 

I live in a small house but my wifi signal sucks so it's unusable in some rooms. I think I can get away with 2 points but it's ok if it's 3.

 

My internet speed is 300Mbps, I'm considering to upgrade to gigabit in the future. I want something future-proof, I don't want something cheap because I'm sick and tired of having connection problems.

 

I play games where latency is important, I can't use a wired connection. I don't know if there are features I should look into to try to improve my latency (gaming routers are bs, aren't they?).

 

The number of ethernet ports is important (or should I just get a gigabit switch if I want more portst?). One nice-to-have feature would be the ability to connect the router and satellites via ethernet, I don't know if they able to do that.

 

 

 

Thank you!!

noroad
  #2824541 5-Dec-2021 07:03
Tp-Link Deco - https://www.tp-link.com/us/deco-mesh-wifi/

 

M (wifi 5) or X (Wifi 6) series. These things just work and have excellent functionality with no ongoing cost. Use a cheap switch to get more ethernet ports.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tplink+deco&search_type=

 

 

 

 

noroad
  #2824543 5-Dec-2021 07:10
noroad:

 

Tp-Link Deco - https://www.tp-link.com/us/deco-mesh-wifi/

 

M (wifi 5) or X (Wifi 6) series. These things just work and have excellent functionality with no ongoing cost. Use a cheap switch to get more ethernet ports.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tplink+deco&search_type=

 

 

 

 

 

 

This would be my recommendation  - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6553/TP-Link-Deco-X55-Wi-Fi-6-Whole-Home-Mesh-System Use one as the gateway, put one next to your gaming machine and connect the gaming machine via ethernet to this one. Then one further away in the house for general coverage (or just get  a 2 pack). The wifi 6 for the "backhaul" will make everything far more consistent.


blackjack17
  #2824558 5-Dec-2021 09:26
noroad:

 

noroad:

 

Tp-Link Deco - https://www.tp-link.com/us/deco-mesh-wifi/

 

M (wifi 5) or X (Wifi 6) series. These things just work and have excellent functionality with no ongoing cost. Use a cheap switch to get more ethernet ports.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=tplink+deco&search_type=

 

 

 

 

 

 

This would be my recommendation  - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL6553/TP-Link-Deco-X55-Wi-Fi-6-Whole-Home-Mesh-System Use one as the gateway, put one next to your gaming machine and connect the gaming machine via ethernet to this one. Then one further away in the house for general coverage (or just get  a 2 pack). The wifi 6 for the "backhaul" will make everything far more consistent.

 

 

Would you notice much difference with the wifi 5 one?  Or is the wifi 6 worth the couple of hundred?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9005A/TP-Link-Deco-M5-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-P 




noroad
  #2824561 5-Dec-2021 09:36
Would you notice much difference with the wifi 5 one?  Or is the wifi 6 worth the couple of hundred?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9005A/TP-Link-Deco-M5-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-P 

 

 

 

 

The M5 is an excellent product that I have used a lot. However it uses a single 866meg (max) 5Gig channel for both talking to the mesh AP's and for clients. At 300meg yes it will work fine. But if you want to consistently hit this on clients connected to the mesh AP's I'd recommend the wifi 6 units as this will mean a much more consistent service under load.

shk292
  #2824564 5-Dec-2021 09:54
I use the M5 system and they're excellent, but they do max out at about 500Mbps WAN throughput in my experience.  Not a practical problem and in fact I'm planning to drop from Gbps internet to 300/100 anyway

blackjack17
  #2824567 5-Dec-2021 09:59
noroad:

 

 

Would you notice much difference with the wifi 5 one?  Or is the wifi 6 worth the couple of hundred?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETTPL9005A/TP-Link-Deco-M5-Whole-Home-Mesh-Wi-Fi-System---3-P 

 

 

 

 

The M5 is an excellent product that I have used a lot. However it uses a single 866meg (max) 5Gig channel for both talking to the mesh AP's and for clients. At 300meg yes it will work fine. But if you want to consistently hit this on clients connected to the mesh AP's I'd recommend the wifi 6 units as this will mean a much more consistent service under load.

 

 

 

 

Not the OP just jumping on, as was just about to ask this.  We are only on 100/20Mbps and wouldn't be using it for gaming, rather Teams and google meetings as well as streaming. 

 

Our current Grandstream 7610 is becoming unreliable and getting drop-offs esp with more than one video meeting happening at a time.

 

Just realised we probably don't have any devices with wifi 6, surface pros, HP laptops and Samsungs A50s 




kobiak
  #2824569 5-Dec-2021 10:14
super budget: Spark Smart Modem with LAN backhaul. I got 3 around the house (1 master + 2 slaves). Facebook market is best shot to find cheap as deal.

 

working flawlessly for the past 16 months I think.




robertosc

  #2824644 5-Dec-2021 16:46
Thank you. I’m very far from being a specialist in the subject but I had bad tp-link routers many years ago, I wouldn’t buy them anymore, but since it’s a recommendation from this community I will definitely take this model in consideration.

Do you guys have more recommendations?

jarledb
Webhead
  #2824699 5-Dec-2021 17:01
I just bought one of these (not the two pack, just a single one). But the two-pack should give you pretty good coverage and it supports Wi-Fi 6

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NETUBI67687/Ubiquiti-Amplifi-Alien-Dual-Band-AX6000-Wi-Fi-6-Me

 

Quite a bit darer than the TP-link. Must admit I have the same perception of TP link as you, that is that it is cheap stuff. In my mind its pretty similar in quality to Dlink. But just know that is my unfounded bias, not based on objective facts in any way.

noroad
  #2824701 5-Dec-2021 17:12
robertosc: Thank you. I’m very far from being a specialist in the subject but I had bad tp-link routers many years ago, I wouldn’t buy them anymore, but since it’s a recommendation from this community I will definitely take this model in consideration.

Do you guys have more recommendations?

 

 

 

I test residential routers as part of $dayjob for ISP's, I can assure the tp-link's now lead the pack in performance and capability vs price.

scuwp
  #2824712 5-Dec-2021 17:41
Does your ISP have any deals?  Most now have some form of mesh setup on offer.  I can't fault the VF Deco X20's, although I am not a gamer.  We have a larger home by todays standards, and 2 is plenty to cover everywhere inside and out.  WF6 would be an element of future proofing I would have thought?       




robertosc

  #2825164 6-Dec-2021 19:01
No, it’s NowNZ, they only sell a cheaper tplink for more than what mighty ape does.

BarTender
  #2825165 6-Dec-2021 19:03
Wired house




nztim
  #2825173 6-Dec-2021 19:22
BarTender: Wired house

 

This should be the standard

robertosc

  #2825175 6-Dec-2021 19:24
I don’t know how to run cables throughout the house.

