Router keeps dropping out
#292989 18-Dec-2021 12:34
I have one of the old VF Huawei 659 routers I got free with VF several years ago. Have since moved to Voyager of Fibre.

 

As I have started to get more smart devices my "slots" have been filling up, so when i worked out the 16 on the 2.4 was full i turned on the 5GZ also. Since then it seems some of the devices seem to be dropping out all the time, several times an hour for a minute or less at a time, I have switched the 2.4gz to ch 11 this morning as it seemed to be empty from using a wifi analyzer but i guess the question is am i in need of a replacement modem? Not interested in a mesh as there is just me and its not that big a house and only single story, and they seem quite expensive?

 

Thats the story, any ideas or suggestions? Can give any intel on the current set up if it helps with anyone kind enough to give me some advice, thanks

  #2835257 18-Dec-2021 14:00
you have hit the capacity limit of the device

Time for a new router, the Mikrotik hap ac3 is now my router of choice for about $160

But you need to know how to program and secure it

  #2835288 18-Dec-2021 15:21
nztim: you have hit the capacity limit of the device

Time for a new router, the Mikrotik hap ac3 is now my router of choice for about $160

But you need to know how to program and secure it


What would be your router of choice for one that don’t need that level of expertise? Do you have one?

  #2835291 18-Dec-2021 15:44
cnPilot r195W Home Router - But I found out that out of the box they are accessible from the internet by default - so you still need to secure that

 

 



  #2835356 19-Dec-2021 07:47
Using an ISP supplied router for is always a good idea for support reasons.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

  #2835358 19-Dec-2021 07:52
Dynamic: Using an ISP supplied router for is always a good idea for support reasons.

 

 

 

Voyager supply the same router I have if you get one from them which is why i wondered if it is "full" ?

  #2835360 19-Dec-2021 08:07
I think....

 

You could look at getting an access point?   

 

Correct me if im wrong, but doesn't that handle the mac addresses for each device then theres a single mac to the router?

 

 

 

Your current router hub is maxed out with devices. 

  #2835364 19-Dec-2021 08:31
Goosey:

 

I think....

 

You could look at getting an access point?   

 

Correct me if im wrong, but doesn't that handle the mac addresses for each device then theres a single mac to the router?

 

 

 

Your current router hub is maxed out with devices. 

 

 

 

 

the wifi router admin page shows only 14 connected and i've opened both 2.4 and 5 which understood gave 16 devices on each? just dropped out again and i lost all internet, when i came back the speed test show ping of 3ms, down of 43 Mbps and up of 49, 



  #2835368 19-Dec-2021 09:05
globe:

 

Dynamic: Using an ISP supplied router for is always a good idea for support reasons.

 

Voyager supply the same router I have if you get one from them which is why i wondered if it is "full" ?

 

 

Vodafone and Voyager have stopped giving these out, they are certified garbage

 

Vodafone went to the Ultrahub, Voyager went to the dg8245v

 

 

  #2835380 19-Dec-2021 10:32
globe:

Goosey:


I think....


You could look at getting an access point?   


Correct me if im wrong, but doesn't that handle the mac addresses for each device then theres a single mac to the router?


 


Your current router hub is maxed out with devices. 



 


the wifi router admin page shows only 14 connected and i've opened both 2.4 and 5 which understood gave 16 devices on each? just dropped out again and i lost all internet, when i came back the speed test show ping of 3ms, down of 43 Mbps and up of 49, 




My understanding is the router device limit is about 16 in total… regardless of band you are using for wifi. Also sounds like your testing the speed over wifi so that’s not going to give you accurate results.

We are a family of four… have 3 tablets, 3 phones, 3 laptops, a printer, tv, Apple TV, and a couple other devices…. Not all run at the same time and if they do we’ve never had an issue…

How many wifi devices do you need to run at once?

  #2835382 19-Dec-2021 10:55
Goosey:

 

You could look at getting an access point?   

 

Correct me if im wrong, but doesn't that handle the mac addresses for each device then theres a single mac to the router?

 

 

access points definitely do not do that.

 

the hg659 has a 32-device limit. i don't think that's split into 16 per 'band'.

 

how many devices have you got? i know people happily running ~20 (low 20s) on them with no issues.

 

as suggested above, tough to beat the hap ac3 at that price point ($168 at gowifi).

 

 

  #2835533 19-Dec-2021 14:31
nztim:

 

Vodafone and Voyager have stopped giving these out, they are certified garbage

 

 

They aren't garbage - They are pretty solid.

 

But they are also getting on a bit and have limitations (~32 devices maximum).

 

Now that people often have many more wifi devices there are better options - So time for the OP to buy a new router.




  #2835553 19-Dec-2021 15:51
I had to reset my vf router this morning as its been flakey. I previously asked about the Vodafone free mesh offer but they said I had to drop gigabit in order to qualify so that was a non starter...

  #2835560 19-Dec-2021 16:40
afe66: I had to reset my vf router this morning as its been flakey. I previously asked about the Vodafone free mesh offer but they said I had to drop gigabit in order to qualify so that was a non starter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

I am fairly sure your gigabit service is included if it's called "Fibre max" regardless of open term or not.

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/oauth2/sign-in/?client_id=wifipromise

 

Try redeeming it online.




  #2835561 19-Dec-2021 16:58
OP to buy a new router.



Any recommendations?

  #2835562 19-Dec-2021 17:00
globe:
OP to buy a new router.


Any recommendations?

 

OP where are you based?

