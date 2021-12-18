I have one of the old VF Huawei 659 routers I got free with VF several years ago. Have since moved to Voyager of Fibre.

As I have started to get more smart devices my "slots" have been filling up, so when i worked out the 16 on the 2.4 was full i turned on the 5GZ also. Since then it seems some of the devices seem to be dropping out all the time, several times an hour for a minute or less at a time, I have switched the 2.4gz to ch 11 this morning as it seemed to be empty from using a wifi analyzer but i guess the question is am i in need of a replacement modem? Not interested in a mesh as there is just me and its not that big a house and only single story, and they seem quite expensive?

Thats the story, any ideas or suggestions? Can give any intel on the current set up if it helps with anyone kind enough to give me some advice, thanks