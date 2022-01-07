Hey everyone!
I recently purchased a Deco X60(3 pack) in order to improve the wifi range in my household. I'm getting amazing coverage and speeds around the house which I'm extremely pleased about, just about everything is perfect.
However there is an issue with the stability, the entire internet connection will just randomly drop out, meaning not just wifi but computers connected via ethernet cable as well. I would have to wait for the Deco x60 reconnect which takes about 2-3 minutes.
I'm currently using a fibre connection through Spark NZ, I have directly connected the ONT to the Deco x60 and setup the connection for a non-spark router as required which includes.
-Setting the IPv4 connection type to PPPoE, with the username being 'user@spark.co.nz' and password as 'password'.
-Enabling VLAN and setting ID to 10 and Priority to 0.
From what I understand that is all that needs to be done. So I'm having trouble identifying what might be causing this instability and random drop outs.
If anyone could help point me in the right direction or have any advice on how to solve this issue that would be wonderful!
Thank you so much in advance for your help.