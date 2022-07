Hi . A Unify wifi AP , setup by someone else..

If the unify controller software has been removed, or on some now unkown laptop

Can I simply install unify software on another PC on that network, to acess the unify AP's , to check/change settings?

I have the login/pass (I hope thats accurate)

ie It wont require the Unify AP to be reset in order to manage them with a new controller install ?

cheers