Hi All,

Quick sanity check please...

I have VFNZ ADSL currently.



This is delivered using a cable ending with a BNC connector connected to a small dark grey/Black box which in turn has an Ethernet cable going to a VFNZ Ultra Hub

What purpose does the small dark grey/Black box perform and what is its correct name if the Ultra Hub is referred to as a modem and not a router stated here:

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/28437/~/ultra-hub-modem-%7C-step-by-step-guides

I ask as I have just purchased a Deco x55 from PBT and while setting that up following the Deco app instructions, I completely could not get it to work if I used the small dark grey/Black box connected to the Primary Deco via Ethernet.

The LAN worked post setup but WAN didn't at all (No Internet connection)

I used the DHCP option initially, then tried static using my previous gateway/IP address DNS addresses despite knowing I had a non static connection

When I went to try the ADSL option I was presented with a password which I later saw might have worked if I used these settings:

As per the bottom of this page

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/broadband-and-tv/modem-support/byo-modem/#vdsl-or-adsl

As soon as I turned off Wi-Fi on the Ultra-Hub, reset and connected the primary Deco to the Ultra Hub then ran the setup wizard, everything worked.

However, I would like to have the Ultra-Hub out of the setup if possible but really don't want to re-try going thru the setup of every thing again if its a DOA process

Thanks

