Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Ultra-Hub -> Deco X55 - Am I going mad?
jaypeegee

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#293958 24-Feb-2022 13:19
Send private message

Hi All,

 

Quick sanity check please...

 

I have VFNZ ADSL currently.

 


This is delivered using a cable ending with a BNC connector connected to a small dark grey/Black box which in turn has an Ethernet cable going to a VFNZ Ultra Hub

 

What purpose does the small dark grey/Black box perform and what is its correct name if the Ultra Hub is referred to as a modem and not a router  stated here:

 

http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/28437/~/ultra-hub-modem-%7C-step-by-step-guides

 

 

 

I ask as I have just purchased a Deco x55 from PBT and while setting that up following the Deco app instructions, I completely could not get it to work if I used the small dark grey/Black box connected to the Primary Deco via Ethernet.

 

The LAN worked post setup but WAN didn't at all (No Internet connection)

 

I used the DHCP option initially, then tried static using my previous gateway/IP address DNS addresses despite knowing I had a non static connection 

 

When I went to try the ADSL option I was presented with a password which I later saw might have worked if I used these settings:

 

As per the bottom of this page 

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/broadband-and-tv/modem-support/byo-modem/#vdsl-or-adsl

 

As soon as I turned off Wi-Fi on the Ultra-Hub, reset and connected the primary Deco to the Ultra Hub then ran the setup wizard, everything worked.

 

However, I would like to have the Ultra-Hub out of the setup if possible but really don't want to re-try going thru the setup of every thing again if its a DOA process

 

Thanks

 

.jpg

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Spyware
2962 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874002 24-Feb-2022 13:26
Send private message

ADSL is not delivered via a BNC connector. Your black box is most likely a cable, aka DOCSIS, modem. Network delivering service is known as HFC, hybrid fibre coax.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

cyril7
8687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2874007 24-Feb-2022 13:28
Send private message

Hi, I doubt its BNC, F more likely, and it sounds like you are on Vodafones HFC cable, not ADSL, could you please post a photo of the grey black box.

 

Assuming it is HFC, then the Deco will need vlan10 and DHCP on the WAN interface.

 

Cyril

jaypeegee

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2874197 24-Feb-2022 17:45
Send private message

My bad on the bnc. You are correct and it is coxial. Pin in center, screw on adapter.

So I choose the vlan/IPTV option and select new Zealand profile and ensure I'm using DHCP?

If so then great, if not please correct me.



jaypeegee

60 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2875339 26-Feb-2022 16:30
Send private message

Thanks for the info all

I did what was suggested and it worked seamlessly

Again, thank you

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 