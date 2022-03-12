There's been a discussion on another forum about the mass of pointless NTP traffic coming from many networked devices, which send NTP queries as often as every fifteen seconds (thank you, Raspbian) so that even a smallish network with a moderate number of devices is sending out a constant stream of NTP queries. When you combine this over large numbers of users/sites, this stream must be constantly hammering NTP servers. Can anyone who can check traffic at an upstream site (that is, an ISP) give an indication of how bad this is in terms of pps of NTP traffic? Do any ISPs resort to spoofing NTP responses locally to deal with the flood?