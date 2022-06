Hi.

I have purchased a Netgear Nighthawk RAX30 router from PB Tech.

I was told this is compatable with my Spark fibre connection.

However after following the setup procedure from both Spark and Netgear, and ensuring the settings are correct relating to connection type and Vlan tagging the router will not connect to the Internet.

The router firmware has been updated to the lastest available.

Has anybody had a similar situation or are aware of a solution.

Thanks in advance.