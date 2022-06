As the title says, I’m in Palmy and the wife and kids are at her parents wanting to play fortnight on the switch. However, whichever way they try they cannot get the switch to connect to the fritzbox 7530 they’ve been sent as a modem/router.

Does anybody know any workarounds or ways to get this to work? Keeping in mind my in-laws are techno-illiterate and my wife is only marginally more inclined so any instruction I’m giving is over FaceTime on our iPhones. Thanks