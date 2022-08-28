We're running 2x cat6 ethernet cable up to the garage for PoE cameras. Need about 50m to get there. The main route will be via our above ground sewage line that leads right up to the garage, it is enclosed in a wooden box all the way there. EDIT: the sewer is enclosed but I cannot get the cable inside there, I will need to attach it to the side either directly or in duct.

I have found this site selling "50 Metre Cat6 UFTP Outdoor Shielded Ethernet Cable" cable. If it is rated for outdoor use do I need to duct it, or will it survive just fine. It wont be buried at all. I guess my main worries are exposure to the element and perhaps rodents (if that's a thing).

Or are there other sites selling better stuff? I'd prefer not to terminate it myself as I don't have any of the tools to do that, so I want 50m with the jacks already installed.