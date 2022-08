After our recent house move I finally got round to plugging in the NAS drive (Seagate 4 bay).

I cannot find it to connect. I am using Mac OSX 12.5.1 .I opened Terminal and ran arp -a which returned the IP address as follows

XXX.XXX.9.84 at (incomplete) on en1 [ethernet]

The Xs are numbers in the Terminal return - I omitted them in case reproducing them would be a Bad Idea.

I cannot find out what is 'incomplete' though. I am sure someone with better knowledge of these things here will know!