I would use the 7490's as the Mesh repeaters, so I would not need to log into them much and change/use routing functions etc. They would just act like repeaters in the house.

I had no issues with a 7590 in NZ and found it to be an an amazing router. I did have a 7530 for a while too and did not find that to be any different to the 7590 to be honest. I think the 75XX modems are newer generation and I believe these are the routers that 2Degrees still hands out today. I would use the 7530 as the Mesh Master.

Anybody else using 7490s as repeaters? How you finding them?