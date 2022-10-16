Hi All

I hope this is the correct forum to use, i have just purchased a DLINK AC2600 router,

This is the link to the item on the DLINK site https://www.dlink.com.au/home-solutions/DIR-882_AC2600_MU-MIMO_Wi-Fi_Router

i currently have Orcon fibre however i cannot get the router to work. I have connected it to my ultrafast fibre box, into the correct port on the back of the dlink router. The wizzard on the router does not have Orcon listed in the list of ISP's and selecting "other" does not work. I have read through the orcon help for setting up a new router and set it as as suggested but i am not getting connecting. I know i must be missing something but i was wondering if anyone who has set up their own router on an Orcon network could point me in the right direction at all please

cheers