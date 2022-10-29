FieldMouse

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Not enough Ethernet Ports
#302113 29-Oct-2022 17:56
Please move if in the wrong forum

 

I am in the process of moving from my own house to a retirement village where there are severe limitations on what I can do.

 

In my current house I have 3 ethernet ports in use relating to my TV viewing

 

1. Sky Box
2. Smart TV
3. Apple TV

 

In the retirement villa, there are only two ethernet ports available and I cannot run new cables.

 

Sky and Smart TV are the obvious choices for the 2 ports. Do I just use WiFi (Fibre) for the Apple TV or is there some way of creating a 3rd ethernet port?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Graeme

 

 

  #2989573 29-Oct-2022 18:07
Use something like this

 

D-Link 5 port switch

D-Link 5 port switch
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
  #2989575 29-Oct-2022 18:12
Thanks, I forgot about the switches

 

 

 

Graeme

