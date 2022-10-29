FieldMouse

Please move if in the wrong forum

I am in the process of moving from my own house to a retirement village where there are severe limitations on what I can do.

In my current house I have 3 ethernet ports in use relating to my TV viewing

1. Sky Box

2. Smart TV

3. Apple TV

In the retirement villa, there are only two ethernet ports available and I cannot run new cables.

Sky and Smart TV are the obvious choices for the 2 ports. Do I just use WiFi (Fibre) for the Apple TV or is there some way of creating a 3rd ethernet port?

Thanks

Graeme