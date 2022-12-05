Where do I find the file with firmware update for a Spark hg659b modem?
@Drazil On the SparkNZ website, I Googled it for you
https://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/telecomcms/modems/34347%20-%20HG630b.Firmware.Update_167E.pdf
Looks like Spark has removed the update file what version firmware is the modem on now?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=246664
Post from 25/2/2019 has a link that works.
http://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/kb/private/attachments/36905/HG659bV100R001C227B022_main.bin
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
Google showed me this as well:
https://github.com/demuxr/hg659/find/master
Use them at your own risk.
