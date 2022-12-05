Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Drazil

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#302601 5-Dec-2022 13:14
Where do I find the file with firmware update for a Spark hg659b modem?

Linux
9436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3005987 5-Dec-2022 13:47
@Drazil On the SparkNZ website, I Googled it for you

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/telecomcms/modems/34347%20-%20HG630b.Firmware.Update_167E.pdf

Linux
9436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3005993 5-Dec-2022 13:53
Looks like Spark has removed the update file what version firmware is the modem on now?

robjg63
3580 posts

Uber Geek


  #3005999 5-Dec-2022 14:10
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=246664

 

 

 

Post from 25/2/2019 has a link that works.

 

http://www.spark.co.nz/content/dam/kb/private/attachments/36905/HG659bV100R001C227B022_main.bin

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



robjg63
3580 posts

Uber Geek


  #3006005 5-Dec-2022 14:17
Google showed me this as well:

 

https://github.com/demuxr/hg659/find/master

 

Use them at your own risk.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

