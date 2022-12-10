Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ubiquiti UniFi U6-Lite to UniFi Mesh
#302667 10-Dec-2022 17:04
I’m trying to get wifi to my pool pump shed to be able to control my pool pump, lights and fountain through some Tasmota switches. It’s not going to be easy to get an Ethernet cable out there for a wired connection so I’m considering wireless options.

Wifi from the house is strong outside but the pool shed is behind a brick wall and gets no signal.

Would a UniFi U6-Mesh connect back to my U6-Lite in the house and form a wireless uplink? Thinking I could put the Mesh AP above the brick wall to give it with line of sight to the house.

Open to suggestions. Thanks

  #3008225 10-Dec-2022 17:16
Yep, wireless uplinking will work between these two AP's, and will be much more stable if you can achieve LOS.

Do you already have the U6-mesh? If not, then another U6-lite, or even the older "AC" generation APs will work fine for wireless uplinking.

Don't go spending all the extra money just because it says "mesh" in the name. All APs (except for the ancient ones) support wireless uplink (mesh).

  #3008228 10-Dec-2022 17:32
Sound like the perfect use case doe a mikrotik wireless wire kit




