I’m trying to get wifi to my pool pump shed to be able to control my pool pump, lights and fountain through some Tasmota switches. It’s not going to be easy to get an Ethernet cable out there for a wired connection so I’m considering wireless options.



Wifi from the house is strong outside but the pool shed is behind a brick wall and gets no signal.



Would a UniFi U6-Mesh connect back to my U6-Lite in the house and form a wireless uplink? Thinking I could put the Mesh AP above the brick wall to give it with line of sight to the house.



Open to suggestions. Thanks