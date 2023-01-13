We have moved into another house that has been completely renovated and re-wired. Issue is, the Chorus ONT box is in the downstairs garage, and inadvertently, no telephone cable was run from the chorus ONT box to the network box. So for our landline to work (landline over broadband), we have to leave the base station plugged into the ONT outlet at the ONT, and use the walk around handset elsewhere in the house. This works okay, but is a nuisance to have to take the handset down to the garage each night and plug it in for recharging. It also means, no other phones can be plugged into the data outlets elsewhere in the house.

I am trying to find if there is a piece of hardware we can connect to the ont, and receptive end plugged into the network box, thereby enabling all other data outlets in the property if need be to have a phone connection.

Pleased if anyone has any suggestions.

Cheers, Noel