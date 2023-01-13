Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Noelst

#303054 13-Jan-2023 10:21
We have moved into another house that has been completely renovated and re-wired.  Issue is, the Chorus ONT box is in the downstairs garage, and inadvertently, no telephone cable was run from the chorus ONT box to the network box. So for our landline to work (landline over broadband), we have to leave the base station plugged into the ONT outlet at the ONT, and use the walk around handset elsewhere in the house.  This works okay, but is a nuisance to have to take the handset down to the garage each night and plug it in for recharging.  It also means, no other phones can be plugged into the data outlets elsewhere in the house.

 

I am trying to find if there is a piece of hardware we can connect to the ont, and receptive end plugged into the network box, thereby enabling all other data outlets in the property if need be to have a phone connection.

 

Pleased if anyone has any suggestions.

 

Cheers, Noel

hsvhel
  #3020774 13-Jan-2023 10:24
Can you use a phone with multi handsets and just leave the master in the garage?

Spyware
  #3020779 13-Jan-2023 10:37
So what exactly was run between ONT and network box??

 

EDIT: Ignore as I read earlier thread. Use splitters on each end of cat6 run - https://cdlnz.com/C-RJ45LT4




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Silvrav
  #3020797 13-Jan-2023 11:34
If its VOIP phone it should work on any data outlet in the house? therefore you can get a lan over power adaptor to use if its only phone.



wellygary
  #3020798 13-Jan-2023 11:38
Spyware:

 

So what exactly was run between ONT and network box??

 

EDIT: Ignore as I read earlier thread. Use splitters on each end of cat6 run - https://cdlnz.com/C-RJ45LT4

 

 

Using a splitter solves one problem, but possibly creates another in that it will limit the ONT-Network box link to 100mbs

 

 

 

Another possible option ( although a bit more hassle) is to change ISP to one that uses the phone port on the router rather than the ONT.

 

or, port the number to a VOIP provider and then just put the phone on an ATA at the network box end...

