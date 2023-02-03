toejam316: I think if you're trying to maintain local DNS and use a separate external DNS provider, spinning up a second DNS server might be the easiest way. Local resolution would be done on your USG's internal DNS, and I don't think they have any options to run two differing DNS configs on the internal DNS server.

Yeah so the ush uses whatever 2degrees gives for the wan. I dont set anything.

I run a couple of piholes for my main lan most of my devices use with unbound on them.

The other network is my media network, for apple tvs and chromecasts etc. On those I have the lan DNS servers set as the DNS4Me servers for accessing content. But Id like the media network to be able to get some name resolution from the USG or piholes not too fussed, so it can access things like my jellyfin server rather than just by ip address.

So I'm happy to spin up a dns server, but curious if the unifi/usg can do it out of the box....and if I do set up a dns server can I specify a non standard port for dns eg <ip of new dns>#5353? AS it will most likely be a container running on a machine, I'll just add a macvlan for it so it's on the same media vlan.....but likely its already got another dns server on there.