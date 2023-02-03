I have a vlan at home where I use external dns servers. These are outside my network.
When I connect to that network I can see the assigned dns servers are those external addresses. Which means I also do not get any local dns resolution.
Is there and option in the unifi network so that the USG performs the dns resolution for local domains but also forwards to The external dns servers? I do t really want to apply these settings to all my vlans as they are set up with other more relevant dns servers.
I guess if I have to I can spin up a dedicated dns server for that vlan. But that seems a little silly to have to do that .
I’d have thought the unifi ecosystem would be able to deal with this natively