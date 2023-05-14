I have ubiquiti wifi access points (UAP AC Pro / UAP AC Lite) and I am on the Vodafone FibreX / HFC / One HFC
I am considering upgrading further
- USG unifi security gateway to replace the Vodafone router
- cloud key gen2 plus and Unifi Protect cameras in the future
I would like to follow the thread and setup vlan 10 (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740) but I know others advise against replacing the Vodafone router.
I have minimal experience with cameras. I am hoping the ecosystem is worth sticking too. I would hook all the things into Home Assistant
... All that just so I can have good wifi for work and various sensors / nest displays.. I am already half way there 😁
Apart from being a tad (!) overkill is this setup all it is made out to be? Any traps?