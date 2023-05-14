How are you managing your Unifi AP's at the moment? ie. What controller are you using?

USG's are EOL and wouldnt be a upgrade.

You would be better using a Ubiquiti Dream Router (not full gig throughput) or UDM Pro which would do routing + protect for cameras.

The Unifi cameras are nice - they are simple to work with once setup and Protect works well using a decent controller.

Just wouldnt recommend a USG - either stay with the Vodafone router and get a CloudKey Gen2 - everything (apart from external routing) - can be managed by this including AP's, cameras etc. or get one of the UDR's and UDM Pro's.