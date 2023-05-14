Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Would you recommend Unify Protect cameras and USG with One/Vodafone HFC
#304554 14-May-2023 21:41
I have ubiquiti wifi access points (UAP AC Pro / UAP AC Lite) and I am on the Vodafone FibreX / HFC / One HFC

I am considering upgrading further
- USG unifi security gateway to replace the Vodafone router
- cloud key gen2 plus and Unifi Protect cameras in the future

I would like to follow the thread and setup vlan 10 (https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740) but I know others advise against replacing the Vodafone router.

I have minimal experience with cameras. I am hoping the ecosystem is worth sticking too. I would hook all the things into Home Assistant

... All that just so I can have good wifi for work and various sensors / nest displays.. I am already half way there 😁

Apart from being a tad (!) overkill is this setup all it is made out to be? Any traps?

  #3076204 14-May-2023 21:59
How are you managing your Unifi AP's at the moment? ie. What controller are you using?

 

USG's are EOL and wouldnt be a upgrade.

 

You would be better using a Ubiquiti Dream Router (not full gig throughput) or UDM Pro which would do routing + protect for cameras.
The Unifi cameras are nice - they are simple to work with once setup and Protect works well using a decent controller.

 

Just wouldnt recommend a USG - either stay with the Vodafone router and get a CloudKey Gen2 - everything (apart from external routing) - can be managed by this including AP's, cameras etc. or get one of the UDR's and UDM Pro's.

