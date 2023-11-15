Hey guys, need some help I'll be moving to a new house early next year and one of the things I've requested is to use Cat6 cabling as a means of future proofing it to be ready for hyperfibre in case I decide to go that path. I've experienced hyperfibre at some point but was limited since my house cabling was cat5e so wanted to ensure this time that I got the cables wired correctly.
Developer told me that they won't be providing a network patch so potentially, the cat 6 cables will just be dangling somewhere in the garage. Garage will have the Fibre hub they said. So, my dilemma and apologies for my ignorance... what sort of setup I need to consider to be able to connect the cat6 cables to the Fibre modem. Do I need a switch capable for atleast 2.5g to 10gbs? What's the cheapest consumer grade I can consider?
Just need some insight here, sorry networking is not my specialty so don't bash me 😅