Ethernet generally either works at full speed or fails; the cable does not reduce the speed with the exception of two-pair cables, which are limited to 100Mb/s. Cat5e can run 2.5G ethernet for 100m assuming both ends support that speed. The Cat5e was not limiting Hyperfibre and almost residential users have no need or benefit from going faster than gigabit.

That said, Cat6 is definitely the way to go - you basically can't buy Cat5e anymore, and Cat6A is unnecessarily expensive. You can get 10G for household distances (55m?) on standard Cat6 and faster ethernet may or may not support twisted cable at all - it's a long way off residential use. And basically any copper will beat wireless.

It's not worth spending money on anything >1Gb/s yet IMHO, with the possible exception of if you have both a NAS and one or more PCs capable of it. Switches are cheap and easy to replace., and 2.5G switches are still not cheap yet.

I would simply wait and see how the sparkies terminate the cables. It probably will be on a mini patch panel - they just mean that you don't get a rackmount enclosure. So you'll need a short patch lead for each port, and if there's more ports than there are on your router, a cheap gigabit switch with enough ports. If they do leave the cables just dangling, you don't need the patch leads, you just plug them straight into the router switch - but solid core cable isn't really meant to be flexed so you don't really want that.

What you should do is get them to run a couple of cables (depending on building size) to places that would be suitable to mount wireless access points so you have good coverage.