Tagged UNI is for the reasons outlined above by Dan and is defined in the offer when the connection is ordered.

Most RSPs stick to their standard tagged/untagged to make support easier, imagine being Spark or OneNZ and having to support Tagged or Untagged UNI

Home users don't want it but corporates with a PABX do.

2degrees are in a pickle right now because they took over My Republic who had untagged UNI - Someone on here was trying to follow the instructions on the 2degrees website to setup a router and it didn't work. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=311535 I suggested that the OP of that thread ask 2degrees to turn on Tagged UNI so support is easier.

Us smaller folk will do what you ask, but larger players want to keep standards the same.

As for PFsense it's been a long time since I used it but when I did, I was using VMware and did the VLAN tagging on the ESXi Host level.