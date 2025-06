We have a three device home wifi mesh using the TP-Link Deco PX50 AX3000, which works pretty well. However our house is large and a fourth device would be good to improve coverage on one side.

Problem is, I can't find a PX50 AX3000 for sale individually, or even confirmation that if I did obtain one that it could be added to the existing mesh.

Can anyone help with this? Thanks in advance!