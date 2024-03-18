Hi, is this possible?

Our tenants next door are moving out and we’re considering switching the WiFi off in that house and instead see if we can spread the WiFi signal from our house.

I’ve got two wireless access points in our house (one upstairs and one downstairs, both installed in ceiling. Great coverage in our house.

Is it possible to use mesh and wireless access points at the same time (with two different WiFi names)?

So for our house, we'll keep using HOME WIFI (through the wireless access points)

And for next door, they're using GUEST WIFI (through mesh)

Our router in our house is quite close to the neighbouring house (approx 4 1/2 metres to the outer wall). One mesh would be connected to my router. Then I would have a mesh by the wall at the other house (so as mentioned before, approx 4 1/2 metres away from the other mesh). And then add another one elsewhere in the other house to ensure that there’s good coverage.

And no, running a cable to the other house is not an option.

Please see photo.

I hope it makes sense 😊