openmedia:

Any recommendations to avoid local DNS leaks on a Linux based peer?
I've got a reliable wireguard configuration between my laptop and my freshtomato based router at home, but laptop DNS resolution is first going to the LAN or WiFi DNS server and only failing back to the DNS server on the wireguard gateway.
Looking at resolvectl I can see the dns server for the local wireless endpoint, plus the DNS server for my wireguard endpoint. Basic DNS queries are going via the local endpoint, so I've had to fail back to an OpenVPN configuration which forces the DNS over the VPN.
My local LAN wifi connection is configured to have IPV6 disabled to reduce the risk of leakage, plus I've looked at modifying ipv4.dns-priority with no success.
Has anyone here seen similar issues with wireguard and come up with a solution?