Hi, looking for views/experiences of the Grandstream GWN7665 as it supports WiFi6E.

I have a GWN7664 so am familiar with the Grandstream ecosystem etc. I'm interested to know how the GWN7665 performs particularly with Wifi 6E. I'd be keeping the 7664 and replacing another AP for the other end of the house.

I don't have many devices on 2.4Ghz (just a printer and a couple of IoT devices) and I'd disable that on this AP and just keep the GWN7664 serving that frequency.