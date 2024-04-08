Hello there.

I had a 4011 running 7.14.2. This was failing with Wireguard and NAT rules to local services. None of this was working and the firmware felt buggy.

Did a reset on 7.14.2 to see if that would rectify the issue. Spent all Sunday trying to get NAT rules working with the default firewall configuration.

I decided to downgraded to 7.12.1 via NetInstall. That worked, using the Router_OS ARM 7.12.1 NPK file. Flashed OK, rebooted.

Now the 4011 isn’t visible in Neighbours on WINBOX.

I’m unable to connect to the router at all and at a complete loss...

Any ideas please?