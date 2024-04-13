Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)What power adapters might work with TP-Link Deco X55’s?
fritzman

343 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#312397 13-Apr-2024 19:40
Send private message

Last week my 2Deg Orbi & satellite started dropping out multiple times a day.
Long story short, Router replaced.. same outcome.
I have exhausted testing yet, except to say that I replaced the setup with a Cambium r201P that I had laying around, attached all my hardware to it and it is working flawlessly.

I’m looking at grabbing a TP-Link Deco X55 2-pack from Amazon, @$250 landed.. but they only come with the USA power brick. Sure, I could bend the pins, but then I forgot thinking.. would one of the Huawei ones fit, or something equally as common (and hopefully free)?

Hoping someone here might have an X55 and other old routers laying around to be able to check.

Thanks.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

Create new topic
larknz
1580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3217860 13-Apr-2024 20:44
Send private message

Bunnings sell US to NZ adaptors, as long as the voltage rating is OK.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
mrgsm021
1456 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3217861 13-Apr-2024 20:46
Send private message

According to this you need an adaptor that outputs 12V/1.5A

fritzman

343 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3217862 13-Apr-2024 20:55
Send private message

mrgsm021:

According to this you need an adaptor that outputs 12V/1.5A



Yep.. same/similar to this one… https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/wireless-networking/routers/auction-4649566095.htm




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright