Last week my 2Deg Orbi & satellite started dropping out multiple times a day.

Long story short, Router replaced.. same outcome.

I have exhausted testing yet, except to say that I replaced the setup with a Cambium r201P that I had laying around, attached all my hardware to it and it is working flawlessly.



I’m looking at grabbing a TP-Link Deco X55 2-pack from Amazon, @$250 landed.. but they only come with the USA power brick. Sure, I could bend the pins, but then I forgot thinking.. would one of the Huawei ones fit, or something equally as common (and hopefully free)?



Hoping someone here might have an X55 and other old routers laying around to be able to check.



Thanks.



