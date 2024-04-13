Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Shall I stick with my current TPlink X20 or just to use the new Obit modem/router from 2degrees?
jackyleunght2002

386 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312398 13-Apr-2024 21:16
Send private message

Hello All

 

changed to 2degree broadband on the full speed plan, do you think i should continue to use the Vodafone Tp-link mesh X20 or totally use the new orbi provide by 2degrees

 

any feedback on this one?

 

 

 

Jakcy 

 

 

Create new topic
Delorean
642 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3217928 13-Apr-2024 22:39
Send private message

I would just stick with the X20's

If you had no issues with the current coverage and performance they will work fine on 2D

From memory the IPv6 configuration is different from One NZ. So make sure you sort that otherwise you will be disappointed with the CG NAT performance on IPv4.




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3217968 14-Apr-2024 01:26
Send private message

Hey Jacky, 

 

Working with Orbi's for many months, and being a proud owner of a pair of X20s myself.. stick with the X20s, you will get better performance out of them compared to the Orbis (especially the RBR350s that 2degrees supply). The Orbi's are a painfully bad product, and you will pull your hair out doing any configuration on them, let alone trying to match the speeds of the X20s.

 

If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

 

Cheers,

 

Chills.

jackyleunght2002

386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3221922 23-Apr-2024 20:12
Send private message

Thank you for your feedback

 

it seems that sticking with the x20, I am on the 2degree fullspeed. speed test only showing 250 downloads and 130 upload?

 

jacky 

 

 



Linux
11166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221934 23-Apr-2024 20:41
Send private message

@jackyleunght2002 Test over ethernet

 

What is 2degrees full speed or do you mean Gb connection? As 2degrees offer speeds up to 4Gb/s in some locations

jackyleunght2002

386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3221943 23-Apr-2024 21:38
Send private message

I m on the 2degrees ultimate unlimited plan

Linux
11166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221944 23-Apr-2024 21:42
Send private message

jackyleunght2002: I m on the 2degrees ultimate unlimited plan

 

@jackyleunght2002 That is Gb plan

 

 

Delorean
642 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3221963 23-Apr-2024 22:37
Send private message

jackyleunght2002:

Thank you for your feedback


it seems that sticking with the x20, I am on the 2degree fullspeed. speed test only showing 250 downloads and 130 upload?


jacky 


 



First question; I assume you have seen GB speeds with One NZ? As remember when I had the X20's they were around 850 download and the full 500 upload on ethernet. I was getting around 600 download on WiFi

Those speeds look like you may be on the 300/100 plan or the profile might be wrong.

Did you check the configuration. As you need to make sure VLAN is enabled (One NZ did some software tweeks that the X20 worked without it switched on) and are you getting an IPv6 address delegated correctly?

I would suggest a factory reset to ensure the configuration is setup for 2D

2D and One NZ networks are very similar so performance shouldn't be better or worse.




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright