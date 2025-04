jackyleunght2002: Thank you for your feedback

it seems that sticking with the x20, I am on the 2degree fullspeed. speed test only showing 250 downloads and 130 upload?

jacky



First question; I assume you have seen GB speeds with One NZ? As remember when I had the X20's they were around 850 download and the full 500 upload on ethernet. I was getting around 600 download on WiFiThose speeds look like you may be on the 300/100 plan or the profile might be wrong.Did you check the configuration. As you need to make sure VLAN is enabled (One NZ did some software tweeks that the X20 worked without it switched on) and are you getting an IPv6 address delegated correctly?I would suggest a factory reset to ensure the configuration is setup for 2D2D and One NZ networks are very similar so performance shouldn't be better or worse.