Hello All
changed to 2degree broadband on the full speed plan, do you think i should continue to use the Vodafone Tp-link mesh X20 or totally use the new orbi provide by 2degrees
any feedback on this one?
Jakcy
Hey Jacky,
Working with Orbi's for many months, and being a proud owner of a pair of X20s myself.. stick with the X20s, you will get better performance out of them compared to the Orbis (especially the RBR350s that 2degrees supply). The Orbi's are a painfully bad product, and you will pull your hair out doing any configuration on them, let alone trying to match the speeds of the X20s.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it!
Cheers,
Chills.
Thank you for your feedback
it seems that sticking with the x20, I am on the 2degree fullspeed. speed test only showing 250 downloads and 130 upload?
jacky
@jackyleunght2002 Test over ethernet
What is 2degrees full speed or do you mean Gb connection? As 2degrees offer speeds up to 4Gb/s in some locations
jackyleunght2002: I m on the 2degrees ultimate unlimited plan
@jackyleunght2002 That is Gb plan
jackyleunght2002:
