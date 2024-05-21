I have been with 2degrees for many years and prior to that. I still have a snap email login.
I am running a small home business and have a Unifi UMD-Pro that by and large is great to manage my 5 access points and network devices.
But I've been getting more and more DNS errors from network clients over the past year, and I'm caught in a war between 2degrees and Unifi support.
I have to hand it to Ubiquity - they have been quite responsive but I'm going around in circles. I'm also reading on various forums that CGNET doesn't play well with more complex setups like the UDM Pro.
Is a static IP the only solution? I'd like to hear from other's experience.