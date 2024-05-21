What DNS Server address do your computers use, and is this assigned manually or given to your devices by the UDM-Pro (DHCP)? (If you were not aware, you can bring up a Command Prompt in Windows, and then type IPCONFIG /ALL to show this information. There are a few lines to look through to find the DNS Server line.)

When trouble starts, you could do some testing including using IPCONFIG /FLUSHDNS to tell your computer forget all DNS entries and then NSLOOKUP GOOGLE.COM (or another favourite domain) to check DNS resolution is working. (PING GOOGLE.COM will also test DNS is working plus give 4 short communication tests.)

When trouble strikes, if you change one computer's DNS settings to use 202.37.101.1 (2Degrees DNS server) or 8.8.8.8 (Google's DNS servers) or 1.1.1.1 (Cloudflare's DNS servers) does that computer then behave OK while others continue to misbehave?

I suspect the things to try and eliminate are: