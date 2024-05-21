Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Should I give up and just get a static IP?
Biglegs

47 posts

Geek

Subscriber

#312833 21-May-2024 19:05
I have been with 2degrees for many years and prior to that. I still have a snap email login.

I am running a small home business and have a Unifi UMD-Pro that by and large is great to manage my 5 access points and network devices. 

 

But I've been getting more and more DNS errors from network clients over the past year, and I'm caught in a war between 2degrees and Unifi support.

I have to hand it to Ubiquity - they have been quite responsive but I'm going around in circles. I'm also reading on various forums that CGNET doesn't play well with more complex setups like the UDM Pro.

Is a static IP the only solution? I'd like to hear from other's experience.

 1 | 2 | 3
michaelmurfy
meow
13203 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233240 21-May-2024 19:14
Not at all! It should just work. I mean, I know many people with CG-NAT on 2degrees with Ubiquiti UDM's that work totally fine.

 

Something seems a little off here. Can you perhaps try and use PPPoE instead? I'm pretty sure you can use any username and password and things should be fine. Not sure if there is a wait time before PPPoE will work though.




Biglegs

47 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #3233241 21-May-2024 19:21
I'm using PPPoE. The connection works for about 1 week,and then I start getting slow resolution, then finally 404 messages on clients. Speedtest cannot connect, the UDM pro speed test cannot connect.


I am running several sub nets for IOT and guests, and I'm reading on forums that that this somehow part of the problem.

michaelmurfy
meow
13203 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233242 21-May-2024 19:25
Ah right - in that case you tried IPoE (DHCP) instead of PPPoE? My example without issue has multiple VLAN's also.




Biglegs

47 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #3233290 21-May-2024 19:28
Is that an option on 2D?  I don't quite understand that.

nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233291 21-May-2024 19:33
I am in Sky (Uses 2degrees) and been getting some weird stuff with https time outs, been about a week now, sometimes its no problem some times its really bad




michaelmurfy
meow
13203 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233292 21-May-2024 19:36
Biglegs:

 

Is that an option on 2D?  I don't quite understand that.

 

Yep it is. Instead of PPPoE just set it to DHCP. May be a few moments before an IP comes through but they support both. Worth a shot.




Spyware
3727 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3233304 21-May-2024 19:55
Biglegs:

 

Is that an option on 2D?  I don't quite understand that.

 

 

A result of the merger is you can use DHCP/IPoE https://www.2degrees.nz/media-releases/2degrees-and-vocus-nz-merger-completes




Dynamic
3824 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233336 22-May-2024 04:49
What DNS Server address do your computers use, and is this assigned manually or given to your devices by the UDM-Pro (DHCP)?  (If you were not aware, you can bring up a Command Prompt in Windows, and then type IPCONFIG /ALL to show this information.  There are a few lines to look through to find the DNS Server line.)

 

When trouble starts, you could do some testing including using IPCONFIG /FLUSHDNS to tell your computer forget all DNS entries and then NSLOOKUP GOOGLE.COM (or another favourite domain) to check DNS resolution is working.  (PING GOOGLE.COM will also test DNS is working plus give 4 short communication tests.)

 

When trouble strikes, if you change one computer's DNS settings to use 202.37.101.1 (2Degrees DNS server) or 8.8.8.8 (Google's DNS servers) or 1.1.1.1 (Cloudflare's DNS servers) does that computer then behave OK while others continue to misbehave?

 

I suspect the things to try and eliminate are:

 

  • Is it the UDM-Pro's DNS feature that is misbehaving, in which case just bypassing it might be the simplest solution.  (You could go into the DHCP settings in the UDM-Pro and tell it to hand out Google DNS or Cloudflare DNS server addresses to computers on your network instead of the UDM-Pro's own IP address to use for DNS if this DNS-relay feature is misbehaving)
  • Is it a general connectivity issue?  Does PING GOOGLE.COM -N 100 give 100 clean ping results over an approximately 2 minute period or do the numbers in the 'time=' column vary wildly which suggests your connection is not stable for some reason (ISP issue, ONT issue, router issue).




Biglegs

47 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #3233351 22-May-2024 08:20
Thanks for the comprehensive suggestions.  Unifi support already had me try a few of those but there's a couple they haven't.
I am already using Google & Cloudflare DNS, not 2D, but I haven't tried switching to DHCPv4 for the connection. How does that make a difference?

 

I rebooted yesterday and it can take anywhere from 1 day to a week before it happens again.  I report back on this thread. Thanks again.

 

 

nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233358 22-May-2024 08:53
Biglegs:

 

Thanks for the comprehensive suggestions.  Unifi support already had me try a few of those but there's a couple they haven't.
I am already using Google & Cloudflare DNS, not 2D, but I haven't tried switching to DHCPv4 for the connection. How does that make a difference?

 

I rebooted yesterday and it can take anywhere from 1 day to a week before it happens again.  I report back on this thread. Thanks again.

 

 

There is something fundamentally wrong and its not affecting all users and it's not all the time this issue comes and goes, which is the hardest to report to the provider.

 

PS I am not on PPPoE and I have a Static IP 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233360 22-May-2024 08:57
nztim:

 

There is something fundamentally wrong and its not affecting all users and it's not all the time this issue comes and goes, which is the hardest to report to the provider.

 

PS I am not on PPPoE and I have a Static IP 

 

 

I am probably one of those not affected. And using DHCP with a static IP address. I have been using the same static IP since the days of Snap.




nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233409 22-May-2024 11:09
freitasm:

 

I am probably one of those not affected. And using DHCP with a static IP address. I have been using the same static IP since the days of Snap.

 

 

The issue (when it occurs and not all the time) is frustrating, it always seems to be new connection attempt (either a DNS lookup or HTTPS) and you refresh a few seconds later and it works

 

If the connection is open, (e.g. streaming or a teams/zoom call its fine) its only new connections/lookups




Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3233444 22-May-2024 13:07
I think because you still have a snap email address, I THINK you may still be on their old stack (PPPoE). I'm not sure if they are migrating people with active Snap Emails or if they have found a solution for that. 

nztim
3706 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233508 22-May-2024 14:41
Chills:

 

I think because you still have a snap email address, I THINK you may still be on their old stack (PPPoE). I'm not sure if they are migrating people with active Snap Emails or if they have found a solution for that. 

 

 

Sky Broadband here, directly on the Vocus network not 2degress, that's not the issue

 

I am going to try change to PPPoE tonight and see if that makes any different (highly doubt it) new sessions are dropping randomly




Biglegs

47 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #3233589 22-May-2024 18:42
Chills:

 

I think because you still have a snap email address, I THINK you may still be on their old stack (PPPoE). I'm not sure if they are migrating people with active Snap Emails or if they have found a solution for that. 

 

 

 

 

Yes!  I have exactly that experience!  We run streaming throughout the day on several devices - radio, Quboze etc and they continue to run even though everything else appears to have ground to a halt.  I also use Teams, and a mid-call meeting will continue, even though I'm getting 404 messages on everything else.

 1 | 2 | 3
