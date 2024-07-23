Hi, I'm looking for some advice on how to get started with adding some security cameras at home.

Hopefully this is the right forum - let me know if I need to put this somewhere else.

My networking knowledge is pretty much zero at the moment. I like tech and can watch a few youtube videos etc to learn, but will have to be figuring things out as I go.

Currently I have an ISP provided router (NF4V for Orcon fibre), an old Synology NAS (DS216+ii) and a Ubiquiti AP. The NAS has pretty light duties at the moment - home assistant, plex and backups of photos etc.

I'm planning on adding 2-4 PoE security cameras and will go from there.

VLAN tagging would be nice to have so the cameras and other IoT devices can be separated off. As I understand it I would need a new router for this.

As the kids get older it might be nice to have some ability for parental control of the network but I haven't looked into this yet.

My current thinking is that the simplest and cheapest way to get started would be to buy a PoE switch (Unifi US-8-60W or TP-Link TL-SG108PE) and a couple of Reolink cameras (RLC811A) and record to my current NAS.

But I'm wondering if it would be better to get a new router for the additional features mentioned above. Not sure where to start with choosing one though - would Ubiquiti-UniFi-Express-UX-Compact-UniFi-Cloud-Gateway be suitable? In combination with the Ubiquiti switch mentioned above? With this setup I'd aim to still use the Reolink cameras and record to my NAS.

I've latched on to Ubiquiti as it looks perhaps a bit easier for a novice like me to get started with but feel free to correct me on this.

As a third option, I could get a UDM-SE and Ubiquiti cameras, using the NVR in the router. This option is quite a bit more expensive and perhaps a bit over the top for me. I don't mind spending the money if it gives me a better experience though.

Appreciate any advice people have to offer, thanks.

edit: sorry am failing to get links working