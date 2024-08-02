notyournerd

The Huawei DN8245x6 router was provided when I signed up for the Fibre 300/100 plan with Vodafone/One NZ. Speed was a nightmare but I managed to resolve it with a wifi extender.



The problem is that my wifi connection constantly drops for my iPhone especially during the evening, regardless of distance from the router. Rebooting wifi setting or router didn’t help at all. The issue didn’t last long every time it happened (ie, got connected the next second I picked up my phone then lost connection again), but the frequency is near daily and it’s frustrating.



For context, I’m using a iPhone 13 Pro. I live in a medium size house (~150m2) near a reserve, and the router is in the garage. The reason why I didn’t switch provider is because the mobile + broadband bundle deal is awesome and I have no issue with my mobile plan, speed whatsoever.



DISCLAIMER: I’m a newbie to this kind of topic so if I said anything silly in my post, please be kind. Thank you so much for your help.