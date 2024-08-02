Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is my Huawei DN8245x6 router making my WiFi connection drop regularly?
notyournerd

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315646 2-Aug-2024 10:25
The Huawei DN8245x6 router was provided when I signed up for the Fibre 300/100 plan with Vodafone/One NZ. Speed was a nightmare but I managed to resolve it with a wifi extender.

The problem is that my wifi connection constantly drops for my iPhone especially during the evening, regardless of distance from the router. Rebooting wifi setting or router didn’t help at all. The issue didn’t last long every time it happened (ie, got connected the next second I picked up my phone then lost connection again), but the frequency is near daily and it’s frustrating.

For context, I’m using a iPhone 13 Pro. I live in a medium size house (~150m2) near a reserve, and the router is in the garage. The reason why I didn’t switch provider is because the mobile + broadband bundle deal is awesome and I have no issue with my mobile plan, speed whatsoever.

DISCLAIMER: I’m a newbie to this kind of topic so if I said anything silly in my post, please be kind. Thank you so much for your help.

richms
27951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3267429 2-Aug-2024 10:46
wifi extender. Get a real mesh system or better still, wired AP's where you need signal.

 

 

 

 




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3267442 2-Aug-2024 11:15
If the Huawei is in the garage in a metal cabinet then it's working as intended. All extenders belong in the bin, run cable to access points. The Huawei can then have its wifi disabled.

Grandstream, Ubiquiti, Aruba, Ruckus.

 

Grandstream, Ubiquiti, Aruba, Ruckus.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Apsattv
2362 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267651 2-Aug-2024 17:43
Are you still with Vodafone/one? see if you qualify for their 2 free deco units? 

 

Then Hardwire them and run as access points if you can.

 

 



RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267653 2-Aug-2024 17:48
What is the model of WiFi extender? Does it connect back to your router via WiFi, or is it cabled back to the router?

 

If it connects back via WiFi, as others have already pointed out, they never work well, and usually suffer from exactly the same wifi issues. If it's connected via a network cable (i.e. set up as another access point) then it should work fine.

 

Perhaps some more details of the wifi extender, how it's connected and whether the main router is in a metal box in the garage would help.

notyournerd

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3267661 2-Aug-2024 18:06
RunningMan:

What is the model of WiFi extender? Does it connect back to your router via WiFi, or is it cabled back to the router?


If it connects back via WiFi, as others have already pointed out, they never work well, and usually suffer from exactly the same wifi issues. If it's connected via a network cable (i.e. set up as another access point) then it should work fine.


Perhaps some more details of the wifi extender, how it's connected and whether the main router is in a metal box in the garage would help.




Hi, my wifi extender is Netgear AX1800. It’s plugged into the power outlet so I think it connects back to the router via wifi. Router is not in a metal box.

notyournerd

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3267665 2-Aug-2024 18:19
Apsattv:

Are you still with Vodafone/one? see if you qualify for their 2 free deco units? 


Then Hardwire them and run as access points if you can.


 



Good idea, thanks for reminding me of this. I’ll check with them :)

RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267671 2-Aug-2024 18:40
Does that Netgear model have an ethernet network port? Is it possible to run a network cable from the router to the wifi extender? ANy chance of a very rough sketch layout of where things are in the house?



notyournerd

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3267709 2-Aug-2024 19:17
RunningMan:

Does that Netgear model have an ethernet network port? Is it possible to run a network cable from the router to the wifi extender? ANy chance of a very rough sketch layout of where things are in the house?



Yes, it’s got a gigabit ethernet port so I reckon that’s doable. Bedrooms and office are on the sides of the hallway, garage is at one end of the hallway and the living room is at the other end. Interestingly, devices like tv, pcs and laptops in my living room and office are fine, just my phone, regardless of location (hence why I mentioned the phone I’m using in the original post cuz I wasn’t not sure whether it could be the problem)

RunningMan
8875 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267711 2-Aug-2024 19:21
Where's the extender currently? The best location is about half way between your router and the area you need wifi.

Spyware
3722 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3267713 2-Aug-2024 19:30
And even though you mentioned your phone nobody here can know whether it has some specific wifi radio fault.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

MaxineN
Max
1726 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3267720 2-Aug-2024 19:46
Spyware:

 

And even though you mentioned your phone nobody here can know whether it has some specific wifi radio fault.

 

 

This.

 

 

 

Channels that your WiFi extender is on could be crowded (along side the DN8).

 

Your device might be steering to the DN8 if auto connect is still left on as your device might think it's "better".

 

You also didn't fix the WiFi issue with the DN8 (band steering enabled? change 5GHz SSID to disable this, you know it's on if you only see one SSID) with the WiFi extender.

 

The devices themselves.

 

External radio conditions.

 

It being WiFi.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Backblaze unlimited backup



