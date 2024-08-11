Hi all,
I have just moved in to a new house which has what I think is a smart systems system installed, there are 4 ethernet ports around the house and a hub in the garage with a fibre box.
Vodafone told me to connect my modem to "LAN 1" on the fibre box, but as there is not much room for the modem in the smart systems pannel I connected an ethernet cable to "LAN1" on the fibre box to the lead that says pantry and connected the modem to the ethernet port in the pantry using the "WAN" port on the modem. Now I have WiFi throughout the house.
I much prefer to have cable connections for the TV's which will be near the other data ports so I have connected another ethernet cable in the smart systems pannel between the fibre box LAN2 and the "lounge" port. But the TV is not picking up any internet connection at all.
I thought this would work as the fibre box would act like a modem also, or do I have to somehow fit the modem in the smart systems pannel and put cables between the modem and data ports labeled lounge, bedroom, pantry etc?