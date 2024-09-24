Just received the release:

Today, we’re excited to announce that eero Built-in is now available for customers in Australia and New Zealand.



With eero Built-in, select Echo devices are transformed into eero mesh Wi-Fi extenders, so customers can boost their eero network coverage in just a few taps. Households with compatible Echo products can add up to 92 sq. m. of coverage to their existing eero network and support speeds up to 100 Mbps for 10 or fewer connected devices in the 5 GHz band - all at no added charge from eero. This brings greater connectivity to the home, and means you can easily stream in 4K with less buffering or take an HD video call at home with fewer dead zones and drop-offs.



Setting up eero Built-in is simple and straightforward. After you have set up your eero and Echo devices, link your Amazon account in the eero app to enable eero Built-in. If your account is already linked, eero will automatically detect compatible Echo devices on your network and use them to extend your Wi-Fi. You can also manage which Echo devices you would like to enable as Wi-Fi extenders on your network from within the eero app.



This introduction of eero Built-in means Australians and New Zealanders can do more with device pairing, from filling a home with music using compatible Echo devices in different rooms, to now extending Wi-Fi coverage with a compatible eero network to reduced buffering and drop-off of Wi-Fi.



eero Built-in will come at no additional cost and is compatible with all current eero systems, including the new eero Pro 6E and eero Max 7, and existing Echo products including the Echo Dot (4th and 5th Gen), Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot with Clock (4th and 5th Gen) and Echo Pop. Please see a full list of compatible devices here.