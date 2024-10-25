Earbanean:

A couple of years ago I set up 2 x Grandstream WAPs in the local rugby club (cabling and mounting of WAPs courtesy of @CoffeeBaron). The layout was one WAP in an upstairs bar/function room and second WAP in a downstairs bar. The router is located in an office off the upstairs bar, quite close to the upstairs WAP. It's a Spark supplied router (not sure exact model).

I set a couple of dual band SSIDs on the WAPs ('admin' and 'guest') and switched off Wifi on the Spark outer. Recently I dropped by to check on everything. Things were all OK, except the Wifi on the Spark router had been switched back on - with SSID set to the admin one. I'm not sure who did that, as there is very low tech knowledge in the staff. It may have been Spark doing remote admin and not knowing about the existence of the WAPs?

Now I'm unsure how best to configure this going forward, given the Wifi on the router could well get switched on again in future. Would I maybe be best to explicitly set the Wifi channels on the router and 2 WAPs to non-overlapping channels? Then if it gets switched back on, interference will be lessoned. How bad is it to have two radios close together if they're on different channels?

Or should I hobble the router Wifi some other way - given Spark (or someone else) could "fix" that?