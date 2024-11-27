I’m having issues with both TVNZ and ThreeNow apps not playing on demand content via AppleTV.

LAN is Omada gear. The issue could possibly be a setting. WIFI is good via AppleTV (~290mbps). Issue exists when using ethernet connection to router.

gear. The issue could possibly be a setting. WIFI is good via AppleTV (~290mbps). Issue exists when using ethernet connection to router. ISP is 2Degrees which we had at our previous address and it worked fine until we moved house. Has not worked at the new address. 2 Degrees are not helpful.

which we had at our previous address and it worked fine until we moved house. Has not worked at the new address. 2 Degrees are not helpful. Its not an issue with the AppleTV - I have moved it to another site (parents in law) and it works fine.

Live TV works fine. All the other Apps and internet usage all work fine, just on demand via these two apps. TVNZ just hangs. ThreeNow give a Playback Error that reads "There was an error loading the video. The video may not be available in your area or if you are currently connected to a VPN., disconnect from it and try again."

It has been an issue now for a couple of months and I'm at a loss.

What settings could I check on my / Omada side? ER605 router. What questions couple I ask the ISP?