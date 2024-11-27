Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)ThreeNow and TVNZ on-demand blocked on AppleTV - OMADA setup issue or ISP issue?
HughJorgan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317923 27-Nov-2024 21:10
Send private message

I’m having issues with both TVNZ and ThreeNow apps not playing on demand content via AppleTV. 

 

  • LAN is Omada gear. The issue could possibly be a setting. WIFI is good via AppleTV (~290mbps). Issue exists when using ethernet connection to router.
  • ISP is 2Degrees which we had at our previous address and it worked fine until we moved house. Has not worked at the new address. 2 Degrees are not helpful.
  • Its not an issue with the AppleTV - I have moved it to another site (parents in law) and it works fine.

Live TV works fine. All the other Apps and internet usage all work fine, just on demand via these two apps. TVNZ just hangs. ThreeNow give a Playback Error that reads "There was an error loading the video. The video may not be available in your area or if you are currently connected to a VPN., disconnect from it and try again."

 

It has been an issue now for a couple of months and I'm at a loss.

 

     

  1. What settings could I check on my / Omada side? ER605 router.
  2. What questions couple I ask the ISP?

 

Any ideas? I’d really appreciate it. 

Create new topic
Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313560 27-Nov-2024 21:14
Send private message

What DNS Server are you using? both on the apple TV and on the Omada?

 

Does the issue happen on the same apps on a phone or in the browser on a PC/Mac?

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
HughJorgan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3313569 27-Nov-2024 21:38
Send private message

The issue only occurs on the AppleTV. I can watch on my phone without issue.

DNS on the AppleTV says “192.168.0.1,192.168.0.1”. It’s the same as the Router directly above it on screen but says it twice.

DNS server on the Network is set to Auto.

HughJorgan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3313570 27-Nov-2024 21:45
Send private message

For AppleTV the DNS is just set to Auto.



HughJorgan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3313573 27-Nov-2024 21:51
Send private message

On a Mac I cannot watch any episode on demand.

I just throws up “Error Code: undefined”.

HughJorgan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3313598 28-Nov-2024 04:56
Send private message

I have switched out the DNS details for Google 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 and that has resolved the issue!

Thanks for pointing me in the right direction.

Guessing I am ok to leave the Google details in there. Is you have any suggestions please let me know.

Thanks again.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright