SpookyHedgehog

Hi all,



I'm trying to get a Mikrotik E50UG hEX Refresh router working - it's currently connected to an ONT and is able to see the internet (can update OS and ping external addresses) but the PC attached to it is unable to access the internet (it can see the router though). Any advice on what the issue might be or where to start? It was set-up with the default config with the only changes being from this guide: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?topicid=206084 (IPoE option):



- Added VLAN interface

- Set DHCP client interface to VLAN



The firewall changes listed in the guide were already made automatically it when I checked, though the default firewall rules were a bit different, possibly as it is an older guide.



I can post specifics regarding the config as needed, can't dump the whole thing currently as I don't have a way to get it off the PC.



Thanks in advance 🙂

