DHCP clients will also request the previously assigned address, and some routers will oblige them even when they have had the router configuration changed to assign a static address. My EdgeRouters used to do that. So to assign a static DHCP address I had to do the router settings update with the client turned off, and only power up the client after the router change had been done and the router rebooted to clear its caches. Then finally that behaviour changed with one firmware update, so it now works as expected and assigning a static DHCP address will cause the router to ignore the client's requested address and also clear its own caching of the old address.

You can see the DHCP packets if you run Wireshark, tshark or tcpdump on the pfsense box, and that should tell you where the address is coming from.

http://www.tcpipguide.com/free/t_DHCPMessageFormat.htm