I am trying to repurpose my RPI4 from a pihole to Home Assistant, no matter what I do, pfsense is assigning the RPI4 the static pihole address instead of the new Home Assistant address. It appears pfsense has cached a static address for the pihole that I cannot find.
I have; changed hostnames, changed static addresses, deleted DHCP cache, deleted all related static IP address and cleared ARP cache.
pfsense is still assigning the RPI4 the (now deleted) IPv4 address and hostname.
Any ideas what I am doing wrong, or where this information is hiding in my pfsense?