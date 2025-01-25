Hi Foks,

I have a windows domain (Win server 2025 with Domain, DNS and DHCP configured) and have been using IPv4 for some time with IPv6 disabled (at the adaptor level) due to some DNS resolution issues I sometimes get when it is enabled.

I've decided to get around to configure a managed IPv6 DHCP scope and have that created and configured using the FC00: private range.

The issue I am having is I cannot get the scope to be visible on the network. It is active but not visible. I've added a network adaptor to the machine that is running the DHCP server and enabled IPv6, however, it is only getting assigned the fdde: range and a link local address and nothing is showing up in the DHCPv6 address lease.

My first question is how to get the new IPv6 managed DHCP scope to be picked up?

Most of the documentation I have found is related to home users configuring routers rather than windows server. There also seems to be a lack of information around the DHCP settings for IPv6 using the [server] UI.

Which leads to the second question, how to attach the DNS server addresses to the scope. Being it is managed, I am guessing I need to use scope option 23 (recursive name server IP address) and/or 24 (domain search list), but I can't find any documentation (need to find some examples).