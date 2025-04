Hi there, can i get some help



i have the 2Degrees TP-Link HB810 and i brought 2x Tp-Link HX510 AX3000 mesh devices

i have a problem where the main router (HB810) is in one corner of the house and i was planning on using the two HX510 AX3000 in a line to get to the Granny Flat

the rectangle is the (HB810)

and the circles are the (HX510)

the Green Arrows is whats currently happening

i want it to be the grey arrows

ive downloaded the AgiNet app but that doesnt let you control the topology