Behodar: Competent ISPs can activate an independent service on port 2 of the ONT, but you'll need to run a cable to the flat. This is likely to be cheaper and less hassle than trying to get a second ONT installed.

@Benodar is correct - the above is the cheapest and least complicated way of doing it. Let the tenants have Port 1 of the existing ONT, You connect on Port 2, then run a Cat 6 cable from the ONT, through the floor or wall, and out to your granny flat. Ideally underground in a 20mm duct. You then have your own modem/router in the flat. The downside is that if you develop a fault and the tenant is out, you have no way of verifying the optical status on the ONT (or if your cable has just been unplugged, or the power switched off).

Second ONTs are generally installed in the same dwelling as the primary ONT, but can be installed in an auxiliary building such as a sleepout, workshop or office etc. However a self contained flat is considered a separate dwelling and NOT an auxiliary building, so a second ONT install in a granny flat would not be allowed.

If you have two dwellings on one land parcel and want a 100% standalone connection for each dwelling (each with their own fibre cable from the street), firstly you need the LFC to build a second fibre drop-off point at the street, but to do that each dwelling needs a unique address point. Sometimes this can be as simple as erecting a second mailbox and numbering it as say 12A or 2/12, and then registering that address with NZ Post for postal delivery. The kicker here though is that you'd need to pay for the additional network capacity to be built to the boundary (which is up to $1500). This is the technically superior and futureproof method for sure, and most likely they way I would do it I were in the same position.

I hope this helps you weigh up the options. Sing out if you have further questions.